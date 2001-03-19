2001 USSSA AA/A NIT Las Vegas, NV

Pov’s/Walser Chevy/Reebock/TPS rolled through their first AA NIT of their season. Pov’s won their first game by beating Thermco of Massachusetts 25-5 in 4 innings. Pov’s had it’s toughest game when they had to score 7 runs to hold off a very good A team, FRS from Colorado 32-31. In game 3 for Pov’s they played another good A team, Perkins/Watanabe/TPS and scored 20 runs in the top of the first and went on to win a 38-8 game in 3 innings. Pov’s won their final game and the Championship when they defeated a pretty good AA team, Strike Zone/San Antonio Texas 32-14 in 5 innings. As I said in my earlier Softball Report Pov’s is a very strong AA team and will be at the top most of the season.

This is all I have on scores from the tournament. Here is some of the All Tournament team that I have.

From Pov’s/Walser Chevy/Reebock/TPS

Bryson Baker, Wes Cambell, Chaun De Mars, Dan Yochum, Scott Brown

and R J Olson. All these guys each hit over .750.

MVP: Todd Volkers was 15-16 -7

Pov’s next tournament will be in Harrison, Ohio in the USSSA NIT AA-A. If I get anymore information on the All Tournament or anymore scores from the Vegas tournament I’ll post them on my message board.