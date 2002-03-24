2002 Daytona Beach

The WSL and the NSA would like to welcome teams to the “World’s Most Famous Beach”, Daytona Beach, Florida for the opening tournament of the new World Softball League. This event will be covered by Fox Sports and three game guaranteed tournament, and also points will be awarded towards getting a berth to the Final Four in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sept. 28th. The top four teams with the most points from all eight World Softball League events will get to play in the Final Four in Las Vegas. The point system being used in the 8 events will be the same system used by the NSA. This Daytona Beach event also will award $5,000 total in travel expenses. Here is how the travel expense money will be distributed. 1. No Super teams will be involved in the travel expense money. 2. Example being; in the Daytona Tournament Long Haul and Hague are entered; therefore if they finish one & two in the tournament, then the team that finishes 3rd. will receive $2,000, the team finishing 4th will receive $1,500 and the team finishing 5th. will receive $1,000, leaving the 6th team getting $500. The money will be paid when the spots are completed. Entry fees are as follows; Super-$425, AA teams $375, and A teams $325, B teams or lower $275. I’m encouraging good B and lower teams to enter. You will find it a great experience playing against the best players and teams in the world on the Big baseball parks with the 85′ & 90′ bases that will make for a great defensive game and better competition. So come on down to Daytona and enjoy great softball, great weather on the beach, and all the beautiful sites of Spring Break on the World’s Most Famous Beach. We can expect big crowds on the beach and hopefully great Florida weather to make this a weekend of softball you won’t forget. To make your hotel reservations please contact Team C & D Hospitality Marketing International Carene ! Darcy at 1-800-498-3292 or 386-212-0871. Hotels are rather expensive due to Spring Break and we worked hard in trying to get the rates down some. When you contact Carene I expect you talk to her on what hotel rooms you would like. We have three of the best hotels in Daytona, The Adam Mark, The Holiday Inn North, The Plaza and Palm Plaza. There are lesser priced hotels that you can ask her about too. We have a good list of teams entered right now so get your entry in.

