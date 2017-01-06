2006 Rosters
AM Las Vegas/Benfield/Reece/Shade on the Canal/Easton
00 JD Genter IF Trenton, GA
4 Wayne Habermehl OF Waterloo, IL
5 Kris O’Hara IF Stamford, CT
7 Matt King OF Toledo, OH
8 Billy Messina P Simi Valley, CA
11 Shane Hatfield IF Summerville, OH
12 Brian Wegman IF/OF Hamilton, OH
17 Greg Hartwick IF/OF Scott, AR
19 Brian Justice IF/OF Morristown, TN
21 Brian May IF/OF Cincinnati, OH
34 Shane Buteaux IF/OF Panama City Beach, FL
41 Denny Crine IF Las Vegas, NV
58 Mark Webber P/IF Knoxville, TN
Manager: Randy Cropper – Bowling Green, KY Assistant Coaches: David Macdonald – Vienna, VA; Brady Thames – Maylene, AL
Sponsors: Paul Dressler – Benfield Electric, Tony Verdugo – AM LasVegas, Mike Reece – Reece Monument, Greg Powers – Shade on the Canal, Brad Camp – V Concepts, Easton Sports
Bell Corp/Taylor Bros/Belcher/Easton – Tampa, FL
3 Don DeDonatis Shortstop Royal Oak, MI
7 Bobby Hughes Outfield Little Rock, AR
9 Dennis Rulli Middle Infield Moor Park, CA
10 Scott Kirby Outfield Destin, FL
16 Vince Bisbee Catcher/EH Davison, MI
18 John Mello Utility Smithfield, RI
22 Scott Nastally Pitcher Westland, MI
23 Tim Cocco 1st Base/Catcher Independence, KY
25 Todd Joerling 3rd Base Defiance, MO
26 Rick Baker Outfield West Harrison, IN
35 Rich Gulash 1st Base Oviedo, FL
44 Brett Helmer 2nd Base Cicero, NY
77 Jared Gapinski Pitcher Sauk Rapids, MN
Manager: John Rector Coach: Gary Jost Asst. Coaches: Scotty O’Neil, Kevin Price, Tom Delaney
Sponsors: Woody Bell, Bill Taylor, Roger Belcher, Rick Cassidy, Easton Sports
Specialty Tank/Creative Stucco/Doc’s/K&G Sports/Worth
Jeff Hall
JC Phelps
BJ Fulk
Tim Mattox
Dennis Turner
Brian Blount
Ryan Robbins
Rick Sedlacek
Larry Huff
Keith Martin
Greg Connell
Rick Sills
Kevin Gillott
Marty Malloy
Manager: Terry Meinberg Coach: Tommy Holland
Sponsors: Doug Reed – Creative Stucco, John Riccio – Specialty Tank, Doug Barr – Doc’s, Karl Knight – K & G Sports, Worth Sports – Mike Turney, Mike Cornell, Denny Helmig
Resmondo – KME Softball Club
Bryson Baker
Dal Beggs
Rusty Bumgardner
Jim Devine
Jason Kendrick
Bryan King
Howie Krause
Darrell Kuykendall
Todd Martin
Andy Purcell
Brian Rainwater
Scott Striebel
Jeff Wallace
Players Representative: Jeff Wallace
Statistician: Saul Simpson
Sponsor/Manger/Coaches: Travis Resmondo, Kevin McCurdy Manager/Coach: Frank Webb
24 Kenny Briggs OF CA
7 Wade Casey 2B TX
6 Johnny Dykes P FL
40 John Glidewell IF AR
25 Greg Guess CF TX
29 Kelly Hartman OF OF
23 Brian Higginbotham P/C WA
36 RJ Howerton C/1B TX
16 Johnny McCraw LF NC
15 Kevin Johnson SS TX
10 Eddie Rosado MI PA
27 Brent Wilhelm 3B KS
18 Donnie Wilson MI WA
99 Nate Holcomb C/DH/OF NC
93 Scott Brown P/C MN
General Manager: Pat Dalsanders – WA Coaches: Jerry Angel – MI, Hector Pagan – FL, Jose Sanchaz – WA
Sponsors: Don Cooper – WA, Terry Sutherland – CAN, Steven Sutherland – CAN, Rob Fairweather – WA, Monty Fairweather – WA, Combat, 3N2 Shoes, GOTZ 2 Gear
2006 “A” Team Rosters/Schedules
Laser Vision/Titan Sports/Easton
24 Joey Bower Infield Dublin, VA
77 Wes Campbell 1B/C/EH Killeen, TX
2 Mike Grosodonia Infield Rochester NY
16 Jacob Jenkins Pitcher/Infield Louisville, KY
– Andy Cox Outfield Monroe, NC
25 Elmer Mason Infield Washington, DC
4 Chris Mollica Infield Rochester, NY
13 John Neuman Outfield Ballardsville, NY
9 Jose Raspardo Outfield Meriden, CT
66 Pat Sisca Infield Webster, NY
8 Matt Smith Infield/Outfield Christiansburg, VA
– Rob Blackburn Outfield Indian Trail, NC
23 Brian Titus 1B/C/EH Syracuse, NY
11 Orrie Tucker Catcher Auburn, MA
10 Bud Weathers Pitcher Lufkin, TX
Manager: Dan Fruwirth #22 – Agawam, MA
Stats: Bill Tassinari #1 – Wakefield, MA
Sponsor: Pierre Alfred #21 – Amherst, MA
All-Star Plumbing/CAI/Miken
42 David Dunlap
20 Jason Davis
24 John McGavic
15 Jeff Spangler
34 Eric Wiley
16 Mark Outlaw
4 Scott Mitchell
9 Trey Palacol
50 Steve Ashmore
3 Dan Thompson
17 Ben Reeves
31 James Webster
5 Todd Williams
33 Clay Bazile
22 Lloyd Watson
AMR/BigDogs/Tailgaters
Doug Shanyfelt P/EH Columbus, OH
Paul Stanley OF/IF Pittsburgh, PA
Nick Frizzel 3B Cleveland, OH
Brian Bowery 1B Cleveland, OH
Jon Hurey OF Pittsburgh, PA
Rocky Kravetz OF Pittsburgh, PA
Derek Kerfoot 1B/IF Pittsburgh, PA
Tom Sommer SS Pittsburgh, PA
Mike Koerntgen 2B Pittsburgh, PA
Brian Berman IF/OF Cleveland, OH
Tim Shumaker P/EH Pittsburgh, PA
Joe Jones OF Pittsburgh, PA
Don Toman C/EH Cleveland, OH
Jay Young IF/OH Cleveland, OH
Jason Jones IF/OH Pittsburgh, PA
Jim Jones C/EH Pittsburgh, PA
Kevin Lutz 3B/C Pittsburgh, PA
Jeff Spurio- P/Eh P/EH Cleveland, OH
Manager: John Sewinsky – Cleveland, OH
Coach: Stu Rulnick – Pittsburgh, Pa
Aubrey’s/Worth
Clint Hiller IF NC
Paul Brannon IF NC
Kyle Cowart OF GA
John Dutch OF NC/GA
David Allen IF NC
Roy Jarman C NC
Chris Johnson IF NC
John Thomas OF FL
Mike Martin IF/OF NC
Derrick Oliver IF/OF NC
Lonny McLean P NC
Jose Santiago IF/P FL
Jamey Bare IF/OF NC
Coaches: Tommy Eller – GA, Scott Henderson – GA, Rocky Parker- GA
Sponsors: Rocky Parker, Medical Infusion Technologies, Worth Sports
Big Daddy’s/B&E Tire/Texas Roadhouse Softball- Gainesville, GA
99 Blake House – Gainesville, GA
7 Mike Battle – Marietta, GA
8 Ryan Satterfield – Gainesville, GA
44 Brandon Murray – Lawrenceville, GA
18 Andy Rogers – Blue Ridge, GA
3 Phillip White – Columbus, GA
12 Kevin Satterfield – Gainesville, GA
9 David Samples – Cumming, GA
27 Shawn Snow – Rome, GA
11 Scotty Wilson – Gainesville, GA
24 Matt Rando – Cumming, GA
39 “Big Daddy” John Fricks – Ellijay, GA
Team Website: Big Daddy’s/B&E Tire/Worth
Cash Plus Pawn
00 Michael Whitfill – Texas
1 Steven Whaley – Texas
2 Jeff Flores – Texas
3 Eric Carey – Texas
4 Michael Alvarez – Texas
10 Jason Cato – Texas
13 Roy Burns – Louisiana
14 Steve Taylor – Louisiana
16 Jason Cerrano – Missouri
20 Don Payne – Texas
21 Michael Wilson – Texas
25 Jason Moreno – Texas
29 Perry Hensley – Texas
63 Ray Cowart – Texas
99 Roger Harris – Texas
Manager: Michael Wilson
Sponsor: Cash Plus Pawn
ChecKing/Hit N Run/Worth – New Haven, CT
33 Craig Acuri C/DH Mt. Sinai, NY
28 Charlie Baumgartner P/1B Centereach, NY
19 Eric Boncher OF Easton, PA
22 Ken Devito OF Holbrook, NY
49 Anthony Gallo OF/MI Meriden, CT
24 Jake Harrison 3B Hampton Bays, NY
44 Goose Legersie C/DH Stamford, CT
17 Keith Maynard OF Ansonia, CT
96 Gary Mendillo 2B Hamden, CT
21 Mark Mitchell 1B/P Derby, CT
8 Nicky Papagoda OF/MI East Haven, CT
3 Nelson Perpetua OF Trumbull, CT
95 Ryan Thibodeau 3B/DH Litchfield, NH
9 Sal Ventarola MI/SS Holtsville, NY
23 John Cifarelli MI/2B East Haven, CT
51 Ralph Mordente OF Farmingville, NY
Coach/Sponsor: Jimmy “DOGS” Consiglio, Worth Sports Team Website: ChecKing/Hit N Run/Worth
Damage Control/TPS
1 Ron Vogedes Pitcher
2 Justin Petitt Pitcher/IF
3 Paul Clark Coach/IF
11 Troy Carus Outfield
12 Dean Volkman OF/IF
20 Mike Bolson Outfield
24 Ryan Parker Infield
25 Don Radomski IF/OF
29 Pete Tourek Infield
30 Luke Nelson Outfield
31 Shane Nelson IF/OF
33 Steve Matic Infield
42 Ryan Bargender Infield
43 John Lappley Catcher
44 Mike Much Infield
Manager: Dennis McKnight
Dobbs & Fox/DV Unloading/Gatorline/Combat – Seattle, WA
19 Curt Ammons LF Duvall, WA
23 Chris Breer MI Tacoma, WA
8 Danny Clemans RF Federal Way, WA
34 Clayton Dejong 1B/EH Snohomish, WA
5 Doug Hale Utility Seattle, WA
10 Dave Herrick 2B Seattle, WA
13 Brian Kruse CF Bonney Lake, WA
15 Brendt Newbill P Salem, OR
24 Josh Pack P/1B Livermore, CA
24 Jason Pedersen C/P Renton, WA
12 Jon Oram SS Olympia, WA
25 Dan Van Daele 3B Maple Valley, WA
16 Tristan Weatherbee INF/OF Carnation, WA
Manager: Kermit Stricklin Coaches: Emmett Dobbs and Matt Painter
Sponsors: Emmett Dobbs, DV Unloading, Nick Stack, Don Cooper www.combatbaseball.com, Mitzi Hodges www.dssbats.com
Donzo’s/Easton
John Ducey C/EH
Jono Thies C/EH
Brady Arview OF/IF
Haden Powers IF/P
Keith Berry OF
Sam Powers IF
Bob Gustafson OF/IF
Mike Crow IF
Steve Homer IF
Jason Dunham P
Jason Warner IF/OF
Ike Sullivan OF/IF
Jon Harris OF
Chris McCoy IF
Manager: Gabe Paul
Freeze Concrete/James S. Arnold/Easton/BW3
5 Rob Menke IF
8 Jeff Click IF
9 Homer Mathney IF
10 Trevor Barth P/IF
13 Jeff Schmitt IF
14 Jayson Scott IF
19 George Farris IF
23 Tom Atha OF Freeze
24? Mike Canupp IF
24? Kevin “Duke” Shea
25 Bob Noeth P/IF
32 Mike “Squ” Malesko OF
33 Eric Snyder Book
34 Daryl Hall OF
42 Keith-Larry “Coop” Cooper Coach
51 Sean Melampy OF
52 Tony Sharkins OF
H&H Impact
Scott Irwin Outfield
Brian Atkins Utility
Dan Hagedorn Utility
Troy Hicks Utility
Shane Milligan Infield
Brian Tobin “Pup” Shortstop
Mike Kerr “Nacho” Outfield
Justin Butler Utility
Chris Byrns Pitcher/Infield
Andy Shiltz Infield
Brian Barnett Infield/Outfield
Jeremy Anderson Outfield
Corey Jager Infield
Nate Staats Infield/Outfield
Coach: Rob Humphrey “Coach”
Herrin/ M.I.T./ Left Field Lounge/Easton
1 John Adams P/UTL
2 Scottie Starling OF
3 Jason Head IF
4 Artie Ulmer OF
5 Adam Deloach IF
6 Scott King OF
7 Darien Renfroe IF
8 Preston Taylor IF
08 Randall Boone C/EH
9 Jeremy Head IF/OF
12 Matt Deloach C/EH
14 Johnny Coleman C/OF
16 Blaine Hartley IF
30 Rusty Huggins IF
44 Brandon Murray P
55 Joey Micheals IF
Coach/Sponsor: Paul Herrin #11
Sponsors: Stephen Collins, Medical Infusion Technologies
Illustrated Sportswear/Fat City/Progressive Home Builders/Concrete Floor Designs
Jason Anderson
Shaun Beasley
Shaun Edwards
Joey Powell
Mitch Kellar
Bobby Swofford
Eddie Seidl
Gary McVay
Robert Stewart
Brian McElroy
Brooks Rahamn
Steve Reagan
Todd Carroll
Wes Swift
Brad Lovell
Jean Shoppe/Team Mayhem/Worth – Macon, GA
23 J.D. Burgsteiner Catcher Blacksheir, GA
40 Shaun Ballard EH Berea, KY
17 Eric Thompson 1st Base Gray, GA
21 Travis Lane 2nd Base Waycross, GA
9 Heath Burns MI Jasper, AL
3 Jaime Nelson SS Panama City, FL
4 Earl Bryant 3rd Base Atlanta, GA
13 Justin Mucciarelli Pitcher Trenton, NJ
12 Willie Brown Outfield Tallahassee, FL
6 Jaime Wise – Meldrim, GA
20 Mike Overholt – Franklin, NC
1 Duke Donaldson Outfield Cairo, GA
2 Matt Bunn Macon, GA
Coach/Sponsor: Greg Blackburn, Worth Sports Coaches: Eddie Cagle, Chuck Hester Team Website: Jean Shoppe/Worth
KA Softball/WORTH
3 Mike Rhines P
4 Don Schlenbecker LF
7 Ken Adams Coach
11 Jamie Mackert SS/P
13 Jerry Pietryk 1B/C
14 Jim “Tank” Kersten C/OF
19 Eddie “Big Hair” Stapinski MI/P
20 Mark Holstein C/1B
21 Brett McCollum 3B/IF
22 Lincoln Adams CF
23 Don Vlcek C/EH
25 Dave Shaff RF/OF
27 Eric Weller OF
35 Billy Sahagain EH/C
71 Mike Pauly 2B/IF
K&C/Lockdown/Graphics 23/Easton – Northern California
3 Tommy Hayes 3B Woodland, CA
4 Dwayne Brekke Utility Shingle Springs, CA
5 Aaron Gallwitz OF Folsom, CA
11 Alfonso Trujillo MI Placerville, CA
13 Victor Cordova SS Tracy, CA
20 Allen “Hootie” Hicks EH/C Modesto, CA
22 Alex Lavorico C/EH Woodland, CA
23 Jason Chamizo 2B Lincoln, CA
24 Aaron Bible OF Stockton, CA
25 Brian Tall OF Fremont, CA
29 Aaron Fuqua OF Salinas, CA
33 Johnny Johnson Utility Redding, CA
41 Dirty Sanchez P Fresno, CA
69 Walter Haley 1B/IF Livermore, CA
00 Mikey Rodriguez EH/1B Elk Grove, CA
Sponsor/Coach: Chris Salisbury
Coach/Manager: Chris Stanich #9
Kelly’s Welding/The Boys/T&T Mortgage/Miken – Kent, OH
Bill Lewis 2B
Tim Sheeler Utility
Randy Richards Utility
Joe Earb OF
Chris Miller SS
Dave Kiernan OF
Buddy Wolf Utility
Myron Wickes MI
Rod Miller Utility
Andy Perfect Utility
Marc Morgan 3B
Lee Morrison OF
Perry Perron P
Coach/Manager: Jeff Kelly Player/GM: Jim English Team Website: Kelly’s Welding/The Boys
Kirby/Higgs/Easton – Destin, FL
11 Brad Blankenship – Birmingham, AL
3 Kevin Bush . Niceville, FL
23 Stacey Howell . Niceville, FL
17 Dwayne Frizzel . Milton, FL
44 Josh Clemmons . DeFuniak Springs, FL
2 Shane Frederic . Niceville, FL
19 Steve Kirby . Destin, FL
22 Ed Hicks . Chiply, FL
7 Adam Ferguson . Tampa, FL
29 Jesse Hernandez . Destin, FL
4 Blaze Crank . Niceville, FL
9 Scott Summerlin . Niceville, FL
5 Chad Louden – Pensacola, FL
Sponsors: Tim Kirby #25, Ed Higgs #15, Easton Sports
Lifescan/Vacances Transat/Complexe Gymax
17 Éric St Jean
52 François Henry
22 Claude Chiasson
20 Luc Chauvette
34 Mario Huard
25 Marco Vachon
33 Olivier Forest
39 Kevin Bergin
30 Stéphane Chapdelaine
37 Éric Gallant
55 Jean Larose
94 Jérôme Gagnon
58 Olivier Blier
31 Patrick Létourneau
Manager: Daniel Vinette
Président: Daniel Godbout
Long Haul/Miken – Albertville, MN
00 Lance Dalbey Outfield Mora, MN
1 Greg Flees Utility Stevens Point, WI
2 Brad Augedahl Pitcher/Utility Caledonia, MN
3 Tom Muehlenkamp Middle Infield Norwalk, WI
13 Lenny Cunitz Utility Norwalk, WI
16 Wade Whelan 3rd Base Minnetonka, MN
18 Randy King Outfield Caledonia, MN
20 Shawn Bauer 3rd Base/OF Rochester, MN
21 Tom Beals 1st Base/Catcher Willmar, MN
22 Tony Hansen Catcher/EH Durand, WI
34 Geno Buck OF/Pitcher Red Wing, MN
39 Adam Peterson Shortstop Shakopee, MN
Coach: Tony Hansen Sponsors: Long Haul Trucking, Miken Sports
McNair/R&D/AAA Glass/Easton – Nashville, TN
33 Billy Byrd INF Hendersonville, TN
99 Dan Houchin INF/OF Gallatin, TN
13 Dennis Williams P Louisville, KY
9 Chris Phillips OF M-Boro, TN
12 Jason Hatley INF Nashville, TN
44 Dennis Pierce AH/C Jeffersonville, IN
36 James Dorris INF/C Cottontown, TN
2 Jason Betts OF Louisville, KY
24 Jake Ford INF Louisville, KY
32 DeWayne Nevitt AH Brandburg, KY
37 Cornelio Escobedo INF/OF Louisville, KY
07 Shane Patterson INF/OF Greenbriar, TN
Bryan Goins
Manager: Cobbie Harrison Coaches: Dwayne Jaggers, Roger Black Team Website: McNair/R&D/AAA Glass/Easton
Sponsors: McNair Sports – Steve McNair, R & D – Moe Tackett, AAA Glass – James Dorris
Northwest Pipe/Bud Light/3N2/Easton – Brighton, MI
Billy Barret
Jason Crain
Jamie Gordon
Mike Hilgar
Scott Hille
Scott Janack
Chris Kirian
Jeff McGavin
Rob Partain
Joel Ramos
Donny Sikora
Jason Wetmore
Kevin Filby
Shaun Watson
Manager: Larry Quartuccio Assistant Manager: Tony Quartuccio
PCS/SOX
05 Sergio Martinex OF Pasadena, TX
5 Dustin Hass 3B Houston, TX
6 Jeff Snyder C Houston, TX
8 Dom Hernandez 5th MAN Houston, TX
10 Matt Kainer 2B Tomball, TX
12 Conway Waddy OF Houston, TX
16 Ken Scobee COACH/1B Houston, TX
17 Matt Pavlich OF Spring, TX
21 Tony Cooper OF Magnolia, TX
23 Kevin Theiss SS Spring, TX
24 Shane Elliott 1B/P Houston, TX
25 Jason Coroneos OF/IF Klein, TX
33 Mike Rayburn P Tomball, TX
34 Kip Todhunter C Cut & Shoot, TX
45 Shane DeBose 1B/P Tomball, TX
Polecats/Team Lovell
1 Jake Woodfin Outfield/Infield Radford, VA
2 John Hicks Jr Outfield Glade Springs, VA
3 Daryl Beard Outfield/Infield Bluefield, WV
5 Brian Summers Shortstop Lebanon, VA
9 Rocky Hill Jr Pitcher Richlands, VA
9 Jerry Shepard Outfield Dublin, VA
11 Adam Shearer Outfield/Infield Christiansburg, VA
15 Dave Saunders Outfield Bluefield, WV
16 Stan Doyle Catcher/EH Marion, VA
22 Tim Hill Catcher/EH Richlands, VA
25 John Akers Infield Christiansville, VA
27 Ray Musselman Outfield Christiansburg, VA
33 Todd Meadows Infield Radford, VA Sept 1-3
44 Buck Beaver Pitcher/Catcher Radford, VA
45 Scott Bush 1B/Pitcher Radford, VA
Manager: Scott Chafin #9 – Castlewood, VA
Sponsors: Mike Kelly, William Wohlford, Toni Lovell
Pure Romance/Easton
4 Brain Alexander OF
16 Scott Sitgers OF
17 Darren Johnson IF
20 Dan Fiechtner IF
22 Scott Jones IF/OF
23 Johnny Miller OF
24 Terry Rosenbalm IF
32 Rodney Beavers C
33 Jim Jamison P
34 Jon Jamison IF
35 Nathan Lamb IF
39 Tom Ellis IF
42 Brain Barger P
Manager: Nick Cicchinelli
SPITZ SEEDS/TPS – Louisville, KY
23 Troy Autry IF Newburgh, IN
9 Seath Butts OF/C/DH Cadiz, KY
32 Curtis Cochran DH/OF Elizabethtown, KY
4 Chet First IF/OF Shepardsville, KY
3 Tyler King SS Louisville, KY
15 Steve Kingsolver 1/DH Bagdad, KY
17 Brent LeMaster – Lexington, IN
8 Dustin Martin OF Columbia, KY
44 Greg Mattingly OF Bardstown, KY
1 Joey McMahel SS Clarksville, IV
22 Chris Owens P Scottsburg, IN
19 Jon Robertson 3B Huntington, WV
11 Gary Sipe – Cynthiana, KY
7 Keith Stewart OF Richmond, KY
2 Michael Whitlock DH/2B/OF Georgetown, KY
Manager: Leon Mattingly Coaches: Bobby Brockman, Gary Sipe, Don Williams Stats: Jim Kerns
TSC/Team Gator/Arby’s/American Family Ins.
Gar King P/INF Avon, IN
Casey Fogle C/EH Ft. Wayne, IN
Dave Lykins INF Portland, IN
Travis Dale INF/OF New Castle, IN
David Buck INF/OF/P Beech Grove, IN
Josh Ulery INF/P Peru, IN
Brad Bennett INF/OF Gas City, IN
Chad Dale OF New Castle, IN
Brian Stone OF/1st Ft. Wayne, IN
Toby Ogle OF Peru, IN
Jerry Williams EH/1st/C Franklin, IN
Derek Hoffheins OF Gas City, IN
Matt Smith INF/P Kokomo, IN
Tim Marchetti P Greenwood, IN
Tony Christ EH/C Greenwood, IN
Josh Johnson OF Brownsburg, IN
Manager: Jim Thornton – Coatesville, IN Stats: Chuck Golden – Indianapolis, IN
Coaches: Darrell McGuire – Indianapolis, IN; Tim Dale – New Castle, IN
Team Arkansas/Barnes Logging/FBI/Miken – Fort Smith, AR
Alan Barnes C/EH
Brandon Bates SS
Brent Gigerich 1B
Jimmy Gladden C/EH/OF
Tim Howard OF/MI
Matt Jones OF
Zach Keene C/EH
Mike Lowery 3B
Donny Ostrander OF
Rickie Robbins OF
Cory Herrera OF
Lance Smith 2B
Chris Walker C/EH
Chris Wilson P
Shaun Robinson MI
Coach: Alan Barnes Sr. Team Website: Team Arkansas/Barnes Logging/FBI/Miken
Team Illinois/Reds/Tanel360/TPS
Billy Dennis OF Kentucky
John Leep IF Kentucky
Brian Bayes IF Kentucky
Jim Perry P Kentucky
Nick Gengo 1st Kentucky
Tim Wolfe DH/C Kentucky
Mike Kalinowski C/P New Jersey
Patrick Riporti IF New Jersey
Jason Moore IF West Virginia
Levi Wright IF/OF Missouri
Chuck Smith OF Illinois
Kevin Reller OF Illinois
Coaching Staff: Kevin Broemmer (Stick) Robert Moore (Red)
Toronto Orioles/Procam International/Ward and Patch/Quality Credit Services
6 Rob Lawrence OF Guelph, Ontario
26 James Kelley M Windsor, Ontario
25 Glen Gillis OF Ajax, Ontario
17 Scott Lee P Oshawa, Ontario
20 Grant Garrett 1st Georgetown, Ontario
42 Jeff Gare 2nd London, Ontario
8 Pat Parsons OF Woodstock, Ontario
23 Todd Cadenhead 2nd Keswick, Ontario
24 Ryan Caley SS London, Ontario
30 Leo Bertolin OF Mississauga, Ontario
71 Chad Reid 1st Toronto, Ontario
39 Shawn DesRoches 3rd London, Ontario
55 Scott Watson OF Caledon, Ontario
77 Dave Boldt OF St. Thomas, Ontario
2 Mike O’Callaghan Coach Markham, Ontario
34 Dominic Zarlenga Coach Stouffville, Ontario
32 Marc Turcotte Coach Montreal, Quebec
88 Vern Kuntzie Coach Scarborough, Ontario
Tri-C Electric-AR
Jason Beard
Gary Williams
Michael Williams
Gary Barth
Phillip Bailey
Chris Foor
Jon Tyson
Scott Morrison
Brett Cole
Brad Wallace
Tim Ammons
Bo Rowe
Randy Wright
Paul McGuire
Twister/Outfit – St Louis, MO
Ken Karl
Doug Thompson
Pat Christopher
Dan Bean
Jason Cerrano
Jaime Whitt
Jim “Flip” Bathon
Troy Summerfield
Darren Mudd
JTony “Bo” Bovacanti
Justin Knoke
Kevin Lucas
Tony Martin
Coach: Douglas Meyer Team Website: Twister/Outfit
Sponsors: Twisters Bar & Grill, Fork Lift of St. Louis, Red Bull
Watanabe/Tiny Town Pizza/Superior/Kattus/TPS
Larry Wert OF/Inf
Ryan Minges OF
Brad Reckart OF/Inf
Jason Roesch OF
Jimmy Carter Inf
Rusty Scott Inf
Tommy Stevens Jr
Tommy Thompson
Kevin Birkofer Inf
Jeff “Rock” Edington
Jim “Birdie” Burbrink
Shane “Cheesy” Spice P/Inf
Roy Payne Inf
Managers/Coaches: Dave Watanabe – Watanabe Optical, Kevin Bullock – Tiny Town Pizza, Roy Payne – Superior Property, Andy Stephens – Watanabe/TTP/TPS
