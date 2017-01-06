2006 Rosters

AM Las Vegas/Benfield/Reece/Shade on the Canal/Easton

00 JD Genter IF Trenton, GA

4 Wayne Habermehl OF Waterloo, IL

5 Kris O’Hara IF Stamford, CT

7 Matt King OF Toledo, OH

8 Billy Messina P Simi Valley, CA

11 Shane Hatfield IF Summerville, OH

12 Brian Wegman IF/OF Hamilton, OH

17 Greg Hartwick IF/OF Scott, AR

19 Brian Justice IF/OF Morristown, TN

21 Brian May IF/OF Cincinnati, OH

34 Shane Buteaux IF/OF Panama City Beach, FL

41 Denny Crine IF Las Vegas, NV

58 Mark Webber P/IF Knoxville, TN

Manager: Randy Cropper – Bowling Green, KY Assistant Coaches: David Macdonald – Vienna, VA; Brady Thames – Maylene, AL

Sponsors: Paul Dressler – Benfield Electric, Tony Verdugo – AM LasVegas, Mike Reece – Reece Monument, Greg Powers – Shade on the Canal, Brad Camp – V Concepts, Easton Sports

Bell Corp/Taylor Bros/Belcher/Easton – Tampa, FL

3 Don DeDonatis Shortstop Royal Oak, MI

7 Bobby Hughes Outfield Little Rock, AR

9 Dennis Rulli Middle Infield Moor Park, CA

10 Scott Kirby Outfield Destin, FL

16 Vince Bisbee Catcher/EH Davison, MI

18 John Mello Utility Smithfield, RI

22 Scott Nastally Pitcher Westland, MI

23 Tim Cocco 1st Base/Catcher Independence, KY

25 Todd Joerling 3rd Base Defiance, MO

26 Rick Baker Outfield West Harrison, IN

35 Rich Gulash 1st Base Oviedo, FL

44 Brett Helmer 2nd Base Cicero, NY

77 Jared Gapinski Pitcher Sauk Rapids, MN

Manager: John Rector Coach: Gary Jost Asst. Coaches: Scotty O’Neil, Kevin Price, Tom Delaney

Sponsors: Woody Bell, Bill Taylor, Roger Belcher, Rick Cassidy, Easton Sports

Specialty Tank/Creative Stucco/Doc’s/K&G Sports/Worth

Jeff Hall

JC Phelps

BJ Fulk

Tim Mattox

Dennis Turner

Brian Blount

Ryan Robbins

Rick Sedlacek

Larry Huff

Keith Martin

Greg Connell

Rick Sills

Kevin Gillott

Marty Malloy

Manager: Terry Meinberg Coach: Tommy Holland

Sponsors: Doug Reed – Creative Stucco, John Riccio – Specialty Tank, Doug Barr – Doc’s, Karl Knight – K & G Sports, Worth Sports – Mike Turney, Mike Cornell, Denny Helmig

Resmondo – KME Softball Club

Bryson Baker

Dal Beggs

Rusty Bumgardner

Jim Devine

Jason Kendrick

Bryan King

Howie Krause

Darrell Kuykendall

Todd Martin

Andy Purcell

Brian Rainwater

Scott Striebel

Jeff Wallace

Players Representative: Jeff Wallace

Statistician: Saul Simpson

Sponsor/Manger/Coaches: Travis Resmondo, Kevin McCurdy Manager/Coach: Frank Webb

24 Kenny Briggs OF CA

7 Wade Casey 2B TX

6 Johnny Dykes P FL

40 John Glidewell IF AR

25 Greg Guess CF TX

29 Kelly Hartman OF OF

23 Brian Higginbotham P/C WA

36 RJ Howerton C/1B TX

16 Johnny McCraw LF NC

15 Kevin Johnson SS TX

10 Eddie Rosado MI PA

27 Brent Wilhelm 3B KS

18 Donnie Wilson MI WA

99 Nate Holcomb C/DH/OF NC

93 Scott Brown P/C MN

General Manager: Pat Dalsanders – WA Coaches: Jerry Angel – MI, Hector Pagan – FL, Jose Sanchaz – WA

Sponsors: Don Cooper – WA, Terry Sutherland – CAN, Steven Sutherland – CAN, Rob Fairweather – WA, Monty Fairweather – WA, Combat, 3N2 Shoes, GOTZ 2 Gear

2006 “A” Team Rosters/Schedules

Laser Vision/Titan Sports/Easton

24 Joey Bower Infield Dublin, VA

77 Wes Campbell 1B/C/EH Killeen, TX

2 Mike Grosodonia Infield Rochester NY

16 Jacob Jenkins Pitcher/Infield Louisville, KY

– Andy Cox Outfield Monroe, NC

25 Elmer Mason Infield Washington, DC

4 Chris Mollica Infield Rochester, NY

13 John Neuman Outfield Ballardsville, NY

9 Jose Raspardo Outfield Meriden, CT

66 Pat Sisca Infield Webster, NY

8 Matt Smith Infield/Outfield Christiansburg, VA

– Rob Blackburn Outfield Indian Trail, NC

23 Brian Titus 1B/C/EH Syracuse, NY

11 Orrie Tucker Catcher Auburn, MA

10 Bud Weathers Pitcher Lufkin, TX

Manager: Dan Fruwirth #22 – Agawam, MA

Stats: Bill Tassinari #1 – Wakefield, MA

Sponsor: Pierre Alfred #21 – Amherst, MA

All-Star Plumbing/CAI/Miken

42 David Dunlap

20 Jason Davis

24 John McGavic

15 Jeff Spangler

34 Eric Wiley

16 Mark Outlaw

4 Scott Mitchell

9 Trey Palacol

50 Steve Ashmore

3 Dan Thompson

17 Ben Reeves

31 James Webster

5 Todd Williams

33 Clay Bazile

22 Lloyd Watson

AMR/BigDogs/Tailgaters

Doug Shanyfelt P/EH Columbus, OH

Paul Stanley OF/IF Pittsburgh, PA

Nick Frizzel 3B Cleveland, OH

Brian Bowery 1B Cleveland, OH

Jon Hurey OF Pittsburgh, PA

Rocky Kravetz OF Pittsburgh, PA

Derek Kerfoot 1B/IF Pittsburgh, PA

Tom Sommer SS Pittsburgh, PA

Mike Koerntgen 2B Pittsburgh, PA

Brian Berman IF/OF Cleveland, OH

Tim Shumaker P/EH Pittsburgh, PA

Joe Jones OF Pittsburgh, PA

Don Toman C/EH Cleveland, OH

Jay Young IF/OH Cleveland, OH

Jason Jones IF/OH Pittsburgh, PA

Jim Jones C/EH Pittsburgh, PA

Kevin Lutz 3B/C Pittsburgh, PA

Jeff Spurio- P/Eh P/EH Cleveland, OH

Manager: John Sewinsky – Cleveland, OH

Coach: Stu Rulnick – Pittsburgh, Pa

Aubrey’s/Worth

Clint Hiller IF NC

Paul Brannon IF NC

Kyle Cowart OF GA

John Dutch OF NC/GA

David Allen IF NC

Roy Jarman C NC

Chris Johnson IF NC

John Thomas OF FL

Mike Martin IF/OF NC

Derrick Oliver IF/OF NC

Lonny McLean P NC

Jose Santiago IF/P FL

Jamey Bare IF/OF NC

Coaches: Tommy Eller – GA, Scott Henderson – GA, Rocky Parker- GA

Sponsors: Rocky Parker, Medical Infusion Technologies, Worth Sports

Big Daddy’s/B&E Tire/Texas Roadhouse Softball- Gainesville, GA

99 Blake House – Gainesville, GA

7 Mike Battle – Marietta, GA

8 Ryan Satterfield – Gainesville, GA

44 Brandon Murray – Lawrenceville, GA

18 Andy Rogers – Blue Ridge, GA

3 Phillip White – Columbus, GA

12 Kevin Satterfield – Gainesville, GA

9 David Samples – Cumming, GA

27 Shawn Snow – Rome, GA

11 Scotty Wilson – Gainesville, GA

24 Matt Rando – Cumming, GA

39 “Big Daddy” John Fricks – Ellijay, GA

Team Website: Big Daddy’s/B&E Tire/Worth

Cash Plus Pawn

00 Michael Whitfill – Texas

1 Steven Whaley – Texas

2 Jeff Flores – Texas

3 Eric Carey – Texas

4 Michael Alvarez – Texas

10 Jason Cato – Texas

13 Roy Burns – Louisiana

14 Steve Taylor – Louisiana

16 Jason Cerrano – Missouri

20 Don Payne – Texas

21 Michael Wilson – Texas

25 Jason Moreno – Texas

29 Perry Hensley – Texas

63 Ray Cowart – Texas

99 Roger Harris – Texas

Manager: Michael Wilson

Sponsor: Cash Plus Pawn

ChecKing/Hit N Run/Worth – New Haven, CT

33 Craig Acuri C/DH Mt. Sinai, NY

28 Charlie Baumgartner P/1B Centereach, NY

19 Eric Boncher OF Easton, PA

22 Ken Devito OF Holbrook, NY

49 Anthony Gallo OF/MI Meriden, CT

24 Jake Harrison 3B Hampton Bays, NY

44 Goose Legersie C/DH Stamford, CT

17 Keith Maynard OF Ansonia, CT

96 Gary Mendillo 2B Hamden, CT

21 Mark Mitchell 1B/P Derby, CT

8 Nicky Papagoda OF/MI East Haven, CT

3 Nelson Perpetua OF Trumbull, CT

95 Ryan Thibodeau 3B/DH Litchfield, NH

9 Sal Ventarola MI/SS Holtsville, NY

23 John Cifarelli MI/2B East Haven, CT

51 Ralph Mordente OF Farmingville, NY

Coach/Sponsor: Jimmy “DOGS” Consiglio, Worth Sports Team Website: ChecKing/Hit N Run/Worth

Damage Control/TPS

1 Ron Vogedes Pitcher

2 Justin Petitt Pitcher/IF

3 Paul Clark Coach/IF

11 Troy Carus Outfield

12 Dean Volkman OF/IF

20 Mike Bolson Outfield

24 Ryan Parker Infield

25 Don Radomski IF/OF

29 Pete Tourek Infield

30 Luke Nelson Outfield

31 Shane Nelson IF/OF

33 Steve Matic Infield

42 Ryan Bargender Infield

43 John Lappley Catcher

44 Mike Much Infield

Manager: Dennis McKnight

Dobbs & Fox/DV Unloading/Gatorline/Combat – Seattle, WA

19 Curt Ammons LF Duvall, WA

23 Chris Breer MI Tacoma, WA

8 Danny Clemans RF Federal Way, WA

34 Clayton Dejong 1B/EH Snohomish, WA

5 Doug Hale Utility Seattle, WA

10 Dave Herrick 2B Seattle, WA

13 Brian Kruse CF Bonney Lake, WA

15 Brendt Newbill P Salem, OR

24 Josh Pack P/1B Livermore, CA

24 Jason Pedersen C/P Renton, WA

12 Jon Oram SS Olympia, WA

25 Dan Van Daele 3B Maple Valley, WA

16 Tristan Weatherbee INF/OF Carnation, WA

Manager: Kermit Stricklin Coaches: Emmett Dobbs and Matt Painter

Sponsors: Emmett Dobbs, DV Unloading, Nick Stack, Don Cooper www.combatbaseball.com, Mitzi Hodges www.dssbats.com

Donzo’s/Easton

John Ducey C/EH

Jono Thies C/EH

Brady Arview OF/IF

Haden Powers IF/P

Keith Berry OF

Sam Powers IF

Bob Gustafson OF/IF

Mike Crow IF

Steve Homer IF

Jason Dunham P

Jason Warner IF/OF

Ike Sullivan OF/IF

Jon Harris OF

Chris McCoy IF

Manager: Gabe Paul

Freeze Concrete/James S. Arnold/Easton/BW3

5 Rob Menke IF

8 Jeff Click IF

9 Homer Mathney IF

10 Trevor Barth P/IF

13 Jeff Schmitt IF

14 Jayson Scott IF

19 George Farris IF

23 Tom Atha OF Freeze

24? Mike Canupp IF

24? Kevin “Duke” Shea

25 Bob Noeth P/IF

32 Mike “Squ” Malesko OF

33 Eric Snyder Book

34 Daryl Hall OF

42 Keith-Larry “Coop” Cooper Coach

51 Sean Melampy OF

52 Tony Sharkins OF

H&H Impact

Scott Irwin Outfield

Brian Atkins Utility

Dan Hagedorn Utility

Troy Hicks Utility

Shane Milligan Infield

Brian Tobin “Pup” Shortstop

Mike Kerr “Nacho” Outfield

Justin Butler Utility

Chris Byrns Pitcher/Infield

Andy Shiltz Infield

Brian Barnett Infield/Outfield

Jeremy Anderson Outfield

Corey Jager Infield

Nate Staats Infield/Outfield

Coach: Rob Humphrey “Coach”

Herrin/ M.I.T./ Left Field Lounge/Easton

1 John Adams P/UTL

2 Scottie Starling OF

3 Jason Head IF

4 Artie Ulmer OF

5 Adam Deloach IF

6 Scott King OF

7 Darien Renfroe IF

8 Preston Taylor IF

08 Randall Boone C/EH

9 Jeremy Head IF/OF

12 Matt Deloach C/EH

14 Johnny Coleman C/OF

16 Blaine Hartley IF

30 Rusty Huggins IF

44 Brandon Murray P

55 Joey Micheals IF

Coach/Sponsor: Paul Herrin #11

Sponsors: Stephen Collins, Medical Infusion Technologies

Illustrated Sportswear/Fat City/Progressive Home Builders/Concrete Floor Designs

Jason Anderson

Shaun Beasley

Shaun Edwards

Joey Powell

Mitch Kellar

Bobby Swofford

Eddie Seidl

Gary McVay

Robert Stewart

Brian McElroy

Brooks Rahamn

Steve Reagan

Todd Carroll

Wes Swift

Brad Lovell

Jean Shoppe/Team Mayhem/Worth – Macon, GA

23 J.D. Burgsteiner Catcher Blacksheir, GA

40 Shaun Ballard EH Berea, KY

17 Eric Thompson 1st Base Gray, GA

21 Travis Lane 2nd Base Waycross, GA

9 Heath Burns MI Jasper, AL

3 Jaime Nelson SS Panama City, FL

4 Earl Bryant 3rd Base Atlanta, GA

13 Justin Mucciarelli Pitcher Trenton, NJ

12 Willie Brown Outfield Tallahassee, FL

6 Jaime Wise – Meldrim, GA

20 Mike Overholt – Franklin, NC

1 Duke Donaldson Outfield Cairo, GA

2 Matt Bunn Macon, GA

Coach/Sponsor: Greg Blackburn, Worth Sports Coaches: Eddie Cagle, Chuck Hester Team Website: Jean Shoppe/Worth

KA Softball/WORTH

3 Mike Rhines P

4 Don Schlenbecker LF

7 Ken Adams Coach

11 Jamie Mackert SS/P

13 Jerry Pietryk 1B/C

14 Jim “Tank” Kersten C/OF

19 Eddie “Big Hair” Stapinski MI/P

20 Mark Holstein C/1B

21 Brett McCollum 3B/IF

22 Lincoln Adams CF

23 Don Vlcek C/EH

25 Dave Shaff RF/OF

27 Eric Weller OF

35 Billy Sahagain EH/C

71 Mike Pauly 2B/IF

K&C/Lockdown/Graphics 23/Easton – Northern California

3 Tommy Hayes 3B Woodland, CA

4 Dwayne Brekke Utility Shingle Springs, CA

5 Aaron Gallwitz OF Folsom, CA

11 Alfonso Trujillo MI Placerville, CA

13 Victor Cordova SS Tracy, CA

20 Allen “Hootie” Hicks EH/C Modesto, CA

22 Alex Lavorico C/EH Woodland, CA

23 Jason Chamizo 2B Lincoln, CA

24 Aaron Bible OF Stockton, CA

25 Brian Tall OF Fremont, CA

29 Aaron Fuqua OF Salinas, CA

33 Johnny Johnson Utility Redding, CA

41 Dirty Sanchez P Fresno, CA

69 Walter Haley 1B/IF Livermore, CA

00 Mikey Rodriguez EH/1B Elk Grove, CA

Sponsor/Coach: Chris Salisbury

Coach/Manager: Chris Stanich #9

Kelly’s Welding/The Boys/T&T Mortgage/Miken – Kent, OH

Bill Lewis 2B

Tim Sheeler Utility

Randy Richards Utility

Joe Earb OF

Chris Miller SS

Dave Kiernan OF

Buddy Wolf Utility

Myron Wickes MI

Rod Miller Utility

Andy Perfect Utility

Marc Morgan 3B

Lee Morrison OF

Perry Perron P

Coach/Manager: Jeff Kelly Player/GM: Jim English Team Website: Kelly’s Welding/The Boys

Kirby/Higgs/Easton – Destin, FL

11 Brad Blankenship – Birmingham, AL

3 Kevin Bush . Niceville, FL

23 Stacey Howell . Niceville, FL

17 Dwayne Frizzel . Milton, FL

44 Josh Clemmons . DeFuniak Springs, FL

2 Shane Frederic . Niceville, FL

19 Steve Kirby . Destin, FL

22 Ed Hicks . Chiply, FL

7 Adam Ferguson . Tampa, FL

29 Jesse Hernandez . Destin, FL

4 Blaze Crank . Niceville, FL

9 Scott Summerlin . Niceville, FL

5 Chad Louden – Pensacola, FL

Sponsors: Tim Kirby #25, Ed Higgs #15, Easton Sports

Lifescan/Vacances Transat/Complexe Gymax

17 Éric St Jean

52 François Henry

22 Claude Chiasson

20 Luc Chauvette

34 Mario Huard

25 Marco Vachon

33 Olivier Forest

39 Kevin Bergin

30 Stéphane Chapdelaine

37 Éric Gallant

55 Jean Larose

94 Jérôme Gagnon

58 Olivier Blier

31 Patrick Létourneau

Manager: Daniel Vinette

Président: Daniel Godbout

Long Haul/Miken – Albertville, MN

00 Lance Dalbey Outfield Mora, MN

1 Greg Flees Utility Stevens Point, WI

2 Brad Augedahl Pitcher/Utility Caledonia, MN

3 Tom Muehlenkamp Middle Infield Norwalk, WI

13 Lenny Cunitz Utility Norwalk, WI

16 Wade Whelan 3rd Base Minnetonka, MN

18 Randy King Outfield Caledonia, MN

20 Shawn Bauer 3rd Base/OF Rochester, MN

21 Tom Beals 1st Base/Catcher Willmar, MN

22 Tony Hansen Catcher/EH Durand, WI

34 Geno Buck OF/Pitcher Red Wing, MN

39 Adam Peterson Shortstop Shakopee, MN

Coach: Tony Hansen Sponsors: Long Haul Trucking, Miken Sports

McNair/R&D/AAA Glass/Easton – Nashville, TN

33 Billy Byrd INF Hendersonville, TN

99 Dan Houchin INF/OF Gallatin, TN

13 Dennis Williams P Louisville, KY

9 Chris Phillips OF M-Boro, TN

12 Jason Hatley INF Nashville, TN

44 Dennis Pierce AH/C Jeffersonville, IN

36 James Dorris INF/C Cottontown, TN

2 Jason Betts OF Louisville, KY

24 Jake Ford INF Louisville, KY

32 DeWayne Nevitt AH Brandburg, KY

37 Cornelio Escobedo INF/OF Louisville, KY

07 Shane Patterson INF/OF Greenbriar, TN

Bryan Goins

Manager: Cobbie Harrison Coaches: Dwayne Jaggers, Roger Black Team Website: McNair/R&D/AAA Glass/Easton

Sponsors: McNair Sports – Steve McNair, R & D – Moe Tackett, AAA Glass – James Dorris

Northwest Pipe/Bud Light/3N2/Easton – Brighton, MI

Billy Barret

Jason Crain

Jamie Gordon

Mike Hilgar

Scott Hille

Scott Janack

Chris Kirian

Jeff McGavin

Rob Partain

Joel Ramos

Donny Sikora

Jason Wetmore

Kevin Filby

Shaun Watson

Manager: Larry Quartuccio Assistant Manager: Tony Quartuccio

PCS/SOX

05 Sergio Martinex OF Pasadena, TX

5 Dustin Hass 3B Houston, TX

6 Jeff Snyder C Houston, TX

8 Dom Hernandez 5th MAN Houston, TX

10 Matt Kainer 2B Tomball, TX

12 Conway Waddy OF Houston, TX

16 Ken Scobee COACH/1B Houston, TX

17 Matt Pavlich OF Spring, TX

21 Tony Cooper OF Magnolia, TX

23 Kevin Theiss SS Spring, TX

24 Shane Elliott 1B/P Houston, TX

25 Jason Coroneos OF/IF Klein, TX

33 Mike Rayburn P Tomball, TX

34 Kip Todhunter C Cut & Shoot, TX

45 Shane DeBose 1B/P Tomball, TX

Polecats/Team Lovell

1 Jake Woodfin Outfield/Infield Radford, VA

2 John Hicks Jr Outfield Glade Springs, VA

3 Daryl Beard Outfield/Infield Bluefield, WV

5 Brian Summers Shortstop Lebanon, VA

9 Rocky Hill Jr Pitcher Richlands, VA

9 Jerry Shepard Outfield Dublin, VA

11 Adam Shearer Outfield/Infield Christiansburg, VA

15 Dave Saunders Outfield Bluefield, WV

16 Stan Doyle Catcher/EH Marion, VA

22 Tim Hill Catcher/EH Richlands, VA

25 John Akers Infield Christiansville, VA

27 Ray Musselman Outfield Christiansburg, VA

33 Todd Meadows Infield Radford, VA Sept 1-3

44 Buck Beaver Pitcher/Catcher Radford, VA

45 Scott Bush 1B/Pitcher Radford, VA

Manager: Scott Chafin #9 – Castlewood, VA

Sponsors: Mike Kelly, William Wohlford, Toni Lovell

Pure Romance/Easton

4 Brain Alexander OF

16 Scott Sitgers OF

17 Darren Johnson IF

20 Dan Fiechtner IF

22 Scott Jones IF/OF

23 Johnny Miller OF

24 Terry Rosenbalm IF

32 Rodney Beavers C

33 Jim Jamison P

34 Jon Jamison IF

35 Nathan Lamb IF

39 Tom Ellis IF

42 Brain Barger P

Manager: Nick Cicchinelli

SPITZ SEEDS/TPS – Louisville, KY

23 Troy Autry IF Newburgh, IN

9 Seath Butts OF/C/DH Cadiz, KY

32 Curtis Cochran DH/OF Elizabethtown, KY

4 Chet First IF/OF Shepardsville, KY

3 Tyler King SS Louisville, KY

15 Steve Kingsolver 1/DH Bagdad, KY

17 Brent LeMaster – Lexington, IN

8 Dustin Martin OF Columbia, KY

44 Greg Mattingly OF Bardstown, KY

1 Joey McMahel SS Clarksville, IV

22 Chris Owens P Scottsburg, IN

19 Jon Robertson 3B Huntington, WV

11 Gary Sipe – Cynthiana, KY

7 Keith Stewart OF Richmond, KY

2 Michael Whitlock DH/2B/OF Georgetown, KY

Manager: Leon Mattingly Coaches: Bobby Brockman, Gary Sipe, Don Williams Stats: Jim Kerns

TSC/Team Gator/Arby’s/American Family Ins.

Gar King P/INF Avon, IN

Casey Fogle C/EH Ft. Wayne, IN

Dave Lykins INF Portland, IN

Travis Dale INF/OF New Castle, IN

David Buck INF/OF/P Beech Grove, IN

Josh Ulery INF/P Peru, IN

Brad Bennett INF/OF Gas City, IN

Chad Dale OF New Castle, IN

Brian Stone OF/1st Ft. Wayne, IN

Toby Ogle OF Peru, IN

Jerry Williams EH/1st/C Franklin, IN

Derek Hoffheins OF Gas City, IN

Matt Smith INF/P Kokomo, IN

Tim Marchetti P Greenwood, IN

Tony Christ EH/C Greenwood, IN

Josh Johnson OF Brownsburg, IN

Manager: Jim Thornton – Coatesville, IN Stats: Chuck Golden – Indianapolis, IN

Coaches: Darrell McGuire – Indianapolis, IN; Tim Dale – New Castle, IN

Team Arkansas/Barnes Logging/FBI/Miken – Fort Smith, AR

Alan Barnes C/EH

Brandon Bates SS

Brent Gigerich 1B

Jimmy Gladden C/EH/OF

Tim Howard OF/MI

Matt Jones OF

Zach Keene C/EH

Mike Lowery 3B

Donny Ostrander OF

Rickie Robbins OF

Cory Herrera OF

Lance Smith 2B

Chris Walker C/EH

Chris Wilson P

Shaun Robinson MI

Coach: Alan Barnes Sr. Team Website: Team Arkansas/Barnes Logging/FBI/Miken

Team Illinois/Reds/Tanel360/TPS

Billy Dennis OF Kentucky

John Leep IF Kentucky

Brian Bayes IF Kentucky

Jim Perry P Kentucky

Nick Gengo 1st Kentucky

Tim Wolfe DH/C Kentucky

Mike Kalinowski C/P New Jersey

Patrick Riporti IF New Jersey

Jason Moore IF West Virginia

Levi Wright IF/OF Missouri

Chuck Smith OF Illinois

Kevin Reller OF Illinois

Coaching Staff: Kevin Broemmer (Stick) Robert Moore (Red)

Toronto Orioles/Procam International/Ward and Patch/Quality Credit Services

6 Rob Lawrence OF Guelph, Ontario

26 James Kelley M Windsor, Ontario

25 Glen Gillis OF Ajax, Ontario

17 Scott Lee P Oshawa, Ontario

20 Grant Garrett 1st Georgetown, Ontario

42 Jeff Gare 2nd London, Ontario

8 Pat Parsons OF Woodstock, Ontario

23 Todd Cadenhead 2nd Keswick, Ontario

24 Ryan Caley SS London, Ontario

30 Leo Bertolin OF Mississauga, Ontario

71 Chad Reid 1st Toronto, Ontario

39 Shawn DesRoches 3rd London, Ontario

55 Scott Watson OF Caledon, Ontario

77 Dave Boldt OF St. Thomas, Ontario

2 Mike O’Callaghan Coach Markham, Ontario

34 Dominic Zarlenga Coach Stouffville, Ontario

32 Marc Turcotte Coach Montreal, Quebec

88 Vern Kuntzie Coach Scarborough, Ontario

Tri-C Electric-AR

Jason Beard

Gary Williams

Michael Williams

Gary Barth

Phillip Bailey

Chris Foor

Jon Tyson

Scott Morrison

Brett Cole

Brad Wallace

Tim Ammons

Bo Rowe

Randy Wright

Paul McGuire

Twister/Outfit – St Louis, MO

Ken Karl

Doug Thompson

Pat Christopher

Dan Bean

Jason Cerrano

Jaime Whitt

Jim “Flip” Bathon

Troy Summerfield

Darren Mudd

JTony “Bo” Bovacanti

Justin Knoke

Kevin Lucas

Tony Martin

Coach: Douglas Meyer Team Website: Twister/Outfit

Sponsors: Twisters Bar & Grill, Fork Lift of St. Louis, Red Bull

Watanabe/Tiny Town Pizza/Superior/Kattus/TPS

Larry Wert OF/Inf

Ryan Minges OF

Brad Reckart OF/Inf

Jason Roesch OF

Jimmy Carter Inf

Rusty Scott Inf

Tommy Stevens Jr

Tommy Thompson

Kevin Birkofer Inf

Jeff “Rock” Edington

Jim “Birdie” Burbrink

Shane “Cheesy” Spice P/Inf

Roy Payne Inf

Managers/Coaches: Dave Watanabe – Watanabe Optical, Kevin Bullock – Tiny Town Pizza, Roy Payne – Superior Property, Andy Stephens – Watanabe/TTP/TPS