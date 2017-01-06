2007 Rosters

Bell Corp/Belcher/TAI/Backman

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 1 Joel Ramos IF Tampa, FL 4/20 USSSA Hall of Fame Classic – Kissimmee, FL 7 Bobby Hughes OF Benton, AR 5/11 6th Annual Texas Legends Major – Euless, TX 9 Dennis Rulli MI Moor Park, CA 5/25 Carolina Shootout – Raleigh, NC 10 Scott Kirby OF Destin, FL 6/15 25th Annual Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN 11 Gary Jost Manager Oakdale, MN 6/22 1st Annual West Coast NIT – San Diego, CA 12 Brian Wegman OF/IF Hamilton, OH 7/6 USSSA Busch/Pepsi Classic – Little Rock, AR 14 Greg Connell IF Moultrie, GA 7/13 Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN 16 BJ Fulk UTL King, NC 7/20 Cincinnati Men’s Major – Cincinnati, OH 21 Jim Wessel Asst. Coach Cincinnati, OH 8/3 Worth Last Chance – Sterling Heights, MI 22 Scott Nastally P Westland, MI 8/31 USSSA Conf Championships – Kissimmee, FL 23 Tim Cocco C/EH Independence, KY 9/19 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL 25 Todd Joerling 3B Defiance, MO – – 26 Rick Baker OF West Harrison, IN – – 33 Scott O’Neil Coach Savage, MN – – 44 Brett Helmer 2B Cicero, NY – – 49 Tom Delaney Asst. Coach Fort Myers, FL – – 77 Jared Gapinski P Sauk Rapids, MN – –

Sponsors: Woody Bell, Roger Belcher, Carlos Vega, Jerry Backman

Resmondo Softball

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 4 Bryson Baker IF Magaila, CA 4/20-22 USSSA Hall of Fame Classic – Kissimmee, FL 99 Dal Beggs IF Haines City, FL 5/11-13 6th Annual Texas Legends Major – Euless, TX 8 Vince Bisbee UTL Davison, MI 5/18-20 Columbus Major – Columbus, IN 16 Rusty Bumgardner IF Gastonia, NC 6/8-10 First Annual Classic – Houston, TX 3 Don DeDonatis IF Kissimmee, FL 6/15-17 25th Annual Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN 11 Kevin Gillott UTL/P Jasper, AL 7/7-8 USSSA Busch/Pepsi Classic – Little Rock, AR 7 Jason Kendrick IF Naples, FL 7/13-15 Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN 16 Howie Krause IF Concord, OH 7/20-22 Cincinnati Men’s Major – Cincinnati, OH 5 Todd Martin IF/OF Eden, NC 8/3-5 Worth Last Chance – Sterling Heights, MI 19 Andy Purcell P Naples, FL 8/31-9/2 USSSA Conf Championships – Kissimmee, FL 12 Brian Rainwater OF Warner Robins, FL 9/19-23 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL 44 Scott Striebel OF Naples, FL – – 31 Jeff Wallace UTL Baldwinsville, NY – –

Sponsor/General Manager: Travis Resmondo

Manager: Frank Webb Coach: John Rector Base Coach: Bobby Nifong

Statistician: Saul Simpson Player Representative: Jeff Wallace

Team Combat/Benfield/Reece/Dalsanders

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament – Billy Barrett P Dearborn, MI 4/20-22- USSSA Hall of Fame Classic – Kissimmee, FL – Mark Webber P Knoxville, TN 4/27-29 USSSA Worth Men’s Major – Glen Burnie, MD – Brian May OF/C/EH Cincinnati, OH 5/25-27 USSSA Carolina Shootout – Raleigh, NC – Scott Brown C/EH/P Andover, MN 6/1-3 USSSA Mike Davis Memorial – Concord, CA – Brian Higginbotham C/EH/P/IF Sumner, WA 6/15-17 USSSA Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN – Johnny McCraw OF Lake Wylie, SC 6/29-7/1 NSA Combat Classic – Seattle, WA – JD Genter IF Trenton, GA 7/13-15 USSSA Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN – Shane Hatfield IF Summerville, OH 7/20-22 USSSA Cincinnati Men’s Major – Cincinnati, OH – Greg Harwick IF/OF Scott, AR 7/27-29 USSSA Federal Way Major – Federal Way, WA – Brian Justice IF/OF Morristown, TN 8/3-5 USSSA Worth Last Chance – Sterling Hts, MI – Jeff McGavin IF Warren, MI 8/24-26 NSA AA World – St. Louis, MO – Brad Reckart IF/OF Trenton, OH 8/31-9/2 USSSA Conf Championships – Kissimmee, FL – RJ Howerton EH/C Sherman, TX 9/19-23 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL – Dale Roe – Michigan – –

General Manager: Pat Dalsanders Field Manager: Randy Cropper Coaches: Jerry Angel, Hector Pagan

Sponsors: Don Cooper, Paul Dressler, Mike Reece, Greg Powers, Brad Camp

“A” Team Rosters/Schedules

ABS/Easton

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 24 Mike Broderick MI Jersey City, NJ 4/14-15 Dudley/Worth Warmup – Virginia Beach, VA 8 Paul Buhl P/UTL Charlotte, NC 4/28-29 USSSA Major NIT – Bachman Park, MD 12 Anthony DeFrancesco SS Jackson, NJ 5/12 NSA NIT – Princeton, NJ 33 Jimmy Devine P/UTL Berlin, NJ 5/26-27 Beast of the East – Petersburg, VA 22 Mike Dill C/EH Dover, DE 6/2-3 Music City/Worth Classic – Nashville, TN 2 Mike Duncan OF Street, MD 6/16-17 Cape May Classic – Cape May, NJ 3 Ray Glanden 2B Harrington, DE 6/23-24 USSSA Firecracker Classic – North Branford, NJ 26 Bill Honeycutt P Elkridge, MD 7/13-15 USSSA Smoky Mtn Classic – Maryville, TN 5 Lou Mongelli 1B/MGR Newburgh, NY 7/21 NSA Quad State Championship – Princeton, NJ 23 Chris Montenegro IF/OF Howell, NJ 8/18-19 USSSA A World – Orlando, FL 20 Tom Paturzo OF Toms River, NJ 9/1-02 ASA Hooters B – Altamonte Springs, FL 13 Tim Riley OF Houston, DE 9/29-30 Sunfest – Ocean City, NJ 44 Ron Wilson 3B Perryville, MD 10/6-7 NSA B Worlds – Muncie, IN 7 Billy Ronson UTL Baltimore, MD 10/13 USSSA Over 35 World – North Bradford, CT – – – – 10/14 USSSA Over 40 World – North Bradford, CT

Manager: Ray Morris Coach./Sponsor: Bill Wallace Base Coach: Wade McKinney

Aubrey’s MIT/Phone Masters/Elite Sports/Worth

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament – Alex Lavorico – California 4/20-22 Hall of Fame – Kissimmee, FL – Kyle Decker – California 4/27-29 Worth Men’s Major – Glen Burnie, MD – Greg Collette – California 5/11-23 6th Annual Texas Legends – Euless, TX – Scott King – Georgia 5/27-29 Thoroughbred Classic – Lexington, KY – Kyle Cowart – Georgia 6/1-3 Music City – Nashville, TN – Roy Jarmin – North Carolina 6/15-17 Dudley Budweiser – Brooklyn Center, MN – Clint Hiller – North Carolina 6/22-24 Easton Elite Classic – San Diego, CA – John Thomas – Florida 7/6-8 Busch Pepsi Classic – Little Rock, AR – Shaun Watson – Illinois 7/13-15 Smoky Mtn Classic – Maryville, TN – Dennis Turner – Missouri 8/3-5 Coors Light Last Chance – Sterling Hts, MI – Wayne Habermehl – Illinois 8/10-12 ISA A Worlds – Flat Rock, MI – JC Phelps – Kentucky 8/17-19 USSSA A Worlds – Orlando, FL – Dan “Dirty” Sanchez – California 8/24-26 NSA AA World – St. Louis, MO – – – – 8/31-9/2 USSSA Conf Championship – Kissimmee, FL – – – – 9/7-9 WSL A World – Panama City Beach, FL – – – – 9/19-23 USSSA World Series – Orlando, FL

Coaches: Rocky Parker, Jeff Davis, Tommy Eller, Scott Henderson and Chris Stanich

Backroad/Cannons Roofing/Left Field Lounge

# Player Position 2006 Team Date Tournament 1 John Adams – Herrins – – 2 Scottie Starling – Herrins – – 4 Chad Carver – Herrins – – 5 Adam Deloach – Herrins – – 6 Jamie Wise – Jean Shoppe – – 7 Darren Renfroe – Herrins – – 8 Preston Taylor – Herrins – – 11 Chris Kierson – Down South – – 12 Matt Deloach – Herrins – – 14 Johnny Coleman – Herrins – – 15 Kevin Johnson – Aubreys – – 23 Blaine Hartley – Herrins – – 30 Rusty Huggins – Herrins – – 55 Joey Micheals – Herrins – –

Coach: Morris “Catman” Adams Sponsors: James Cannon, TJ Deason

Bertie’s/B&C/Hub City Glass/Miken

# Player Position 2006 Team Date Tournament – Demond Thomas – Berardi’s/TPS – – – Fred Ditto – Berardi’s/TPS – – – Doug Martin – Berardi’s/TPS – – – Chad Riggs – Bertie’s/Hub City Glass – – – Kylie Vaughn – Bertie’s/Hub City Glass – – – Ty Porter – Bertie’s/Hub City Glass – – – Troy Autry – Spitz Seeds/TPS – – – Elton Caffee – B&C/Miken – – – Chad Emerton – B&C/Miken – – – Micha Fiveash – B&C/Miken – – – Andy Wilson – Powerhouse – – – Garrien Martin – Bertie’s/Hub City Glass – – – Richard Price – Bertie’s/Hub City Glass – – — Michael Bradley – B&C/Miken – – – Kevin Thompson – Eastlake, OH – –

Tournaments on our schedule include: Goldstrike in Tunica, MS; Thoroughbred Classic, Lexington, KY; Music City Classic, Cane Ridge, TN; WSL Nationals, Panama City, FL; as well NSA qualifiers and regional or traditional tournaments around Kentucky.

Coaches: Richard Thomas, Anthony “Slug” Duval, Garrien Martin

Sponsors: Garrien Martin, Elton Caffee, Anthony “Slug” Duval, Miken

BW3/Columbus Pipe/Mojo/Easton

# Player Position 2006 Team Date Tournament 1 Steve Edwards OF EZ Cash/Steve’s 4/14-15 ASA/WSL Columbus – Columbus, OH 2 Bill Lewis P/Coach DNP 5/19-20 USSSA Columbus Major – Columbus, IN 3 Mike Murray UTL/Coach DNP 6/16-17 Bud Bash (ASA) – Mansfield, OH 6 Paul Stanley IF/OF AMR/Big Dogs/Tailgate 6/23-24 LP Handicap Unlimited HR (ISA) – Cleveland, OH 7 Joel Ramos IF Northwest Pipe/Easton 7/13-15 USSSA Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN 8 Steve Spille IF DNP 720-22 USSSA Cincinnati Men’s Major – Cincinnati, OH 11 Jeff Schmitt IF Freeze/BW3/Easton 8/3-5 USSSA Worth Last Chance – Sterling Hgts, MI 13 Brian Dewitz IF DNP 8/17-19 USSSA Men’s Class A World – Orlando, FL 23 Tom Atha OF Freeze/BW3/Easton 9/19-23 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL 27 Mark Witte OF Bondsmen/Worth – – 31 Tom Ellis IF PRI/Easton – – 32 Mike Malesko OF Freeze/BW3/Easton – – 33 Ronnie Smith P Community Cab/Easton – – 41 Ron Stang IF AMR/Big Dogs/Tailgate – – 52 Tony Sharkins OF/IF Freeze/BW3/Easton — – 99 Brian Bowery IF AMR/Big Dogs/Tailgate — — 4 Marc Streeter – – – – 22 Timmy Mattox – – – –

Classic Glass/Easton/DSS

# Player Position Home State Schedule . – Dan Arevalos 1B/C/P CA – – – John Dee Clemens OF WA – – – George Cunha C/EH CA – – – Bob Ellis UTL CA – – – Joey Formosa SS CA – – – Sal Formosa OF CA – – – Tommy Formosa 3B CA – – – Brent Haugen MI WA – – – Gary Martin MI CA – – – Anthony Pettinato C/1B CA – – – Chris Powell OF CA – – – Randy Roelling P CA – – – Eddie Vasquez OF/C CA – – – Jed Beyer IF CA – – – Darin Fitzpatrick P/C/DH CA – –

Manager: Tom Formosa Coaches: Willie Ruse, Bob Ellis Sponsors: Tom and Tommy Formosa

Damage Control/Miken

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 42 Ryan Bargender C/EH Combined Locks, WI 4/28-29 WSL/ASA Waterloo Early Bird., Waterloo, IA 3 Charles DuBois SS Covington, IN 5/5-6 NSA Gumby – Spring field, IL 9 Jeremiah Furnish OF/MI Georgetown, IL 5/19-20 USSSA Major NIT -Columbus, IN 21 Jason Higgins OF Stevens Point, WI 5/25-28 NSA Thoroughbred Classic – Lexington, KY 2 Scott Kuechler OF Hartford, WI 6/1-3 NSA Music City Festival – Nashville, TN 43 John Lappley C/EH Waukesha, WI 6/15-17 USSSA Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN 33 Steve Matic MI/2B Waukesha, WI 6/29-7/1 USSSA Major NIT – Milwaukee, WI 44 Mike Much 2B Hartford, WI 7/21-22 USSSA Major NIT – Cincinnati, OH 31 Shane Nelson OF Pewaukee, WI 7/27-29 NSA A World – Nashville, TN 24 Ryan Parker 3B Altoona, WI 8/4-5 USSSA Last Chance – Sterling Heights, MI 8 Brian Schuster OF Slinger, WI 8/17-19 USSSA A World – Orlando, FL 29 Pete Tourek 1B St Paul, MN 8/31-9/2 USSSA Conf Championship – Kissimmee, FL 1 Ron Vogedes P Menomonee, WI 9/27-30 ASA A World – Oklahoma City, OK 12 Dean Volkman IF Menomonee, WI – – 88 Chuck Smith OF Savoy, IL – – 2 Wilson Uribe SS Santa Domingo, DR – –

General Manager: Dennis McKnight Field Manager: Tom Polster

Fence Brokers Inc/Worth

# Player Position Home State Schedule Tournament 0 Donny Ostrander OF Van Buren, AR 4/28 Worth Men’s Major – Glen Burnie, MD 2 Corey Herrera IF/OF Ft Smith, AR 5/12 Texas Legends – Euless, TX 3 Chris Walker 1B/C/EH Alexander, AR 5/26 Thoroughbred Classic – Lexington, KY 5 Joey Urbanek SS Fort Worth, TX 6/2 Music City Classic – Nashville, TN 12 Gary Don Farrar OF Little Rock, AR 6/9 Houston Classic – Houston, TX 14 Chad Durick MI Ft Pierce, FL 6/30 City of Festivals – Milwaukee, WI 17 Chris Wilson P Bryant, AR 7/7 Busch/Pepsi Classic – Little Rock, AR 18 Matt Bunn OF Jackson, GA 7/14 Smoky Mtn Classic – Maryville, TN 21 Zach Keene C/EH Sherwood, AR 7/28 NSA A World – Nashville, TN 23 JD Burgsteiner C/EH Macon, GA 8/4 Last Chance – Detroit, MI 22 Dewayne Tockey OF Dallas, TX 8/18 USSSA A World – Orlando, FL 25 Brent Gigerich 1B Hot Springs, AR 9/1 Conference Championship – Kissimmee, FL 33 Jebbie King 2B Shreveport, LA 9/8 WSL A World – Panama City Beach, FL 44 Mike Lowrey 3B Ft Smith, AR 9/22 Major World Series – Orlando, FL – – – – 9/27-30 ASA A World – Oklahoma City, OK

Coaches: Mike Wilson, Todd Johnson Sponsors: Chris Walker, Rick Gosser, Worth

Gasline/Combat

# Player Position Home State Schedule Tournament 23 Jan “Mo” Moss OF – 4/27-29 WSL/ASA Waterloo Early Bird – Waterloo, IA 22 Hayden Powers IF – 5/4-6 NSA The Gumby – Springfield, IL 3 Sam Powers IF – 5/18-20 USSSA Columbus Major – Columbus, IN 33 Randall Dykes P – 5/25-27 NSA Thoroughbred – Lexington,KY 4 Terry Speed IF – 6/1-3 NSA Music City Classic – Nashville,TN 9 Al Liebert IF – 6/8-10 ASA Point Classic – Stevens Point, WI – Joe Horvath IF – 6/15-17 USSSA Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN – Vern Hensley IF – 6/29-7/1 USSSA City of Festivals – Milwaukee, WI 7 Mark Joosten IF – 7/7-8 USSSA Illinois State – Rockford, IL 12 Jason Hauser IF – 7/13-15 USSSA Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN 8 Chad Collar OF OF – 7/20-22 USSSA Cincinnati Major – Cincinnati, OH 6 Jamie Pelot OF – 7/27-29 NSA “A” Worlds – Nashville, TN 16 Stan Roder OF – 8/10-12 WSL/ASA Marshfield MIT – Marshfield, WI 18 Kyle Neubeur OF – 8/17-19 USSSA “A” Worlds – Orlando, FL – – – 8/24-26 NSA “AA” Worlds – St Louis, MO – – – – 9/7-9 WSL “A” Worlds – Panama City Beach, FL – – – – 9/27-30 ASA “A” Worlds – Oklahoma City, OK

GTL/Combat

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 9 Barry Billups – St Petersburg, FL – USSSA Hall of Fame Classic – Kissimmee, FL 5 Damen Bleiler – Keizer, OR – USSSA The Legends – Euless, TX 6 Rigo Castillo – Pasco, WA – NSA Music City – Nashville, TN 23 Bryan Goins – Marion, IN – USSSA Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, M 1 Guy Escalante – Stockton, CA – USSSA West Coast Major NIT – San Diego, CA 7 Brett Freitas – Visalia, CA – NSA Combat Major NIT – Kent, WA 21 Jason Hatley – Whitehouse, TN – USSSA Smoky – Maryville, TN 15 Kevin Johnson – Augusta, GA – USSSA Cincinnati Men’s Major – Cincinnati, OH 36 Robin Roberts – Lincoln Park, MI – USSSA Seattle Major NIT – Federal Way, WA 12 Danny Sarmiento – San Antonio, TX – ISA A Worlds – Flat Rock, MI 50 Rusty Thorp – Crystal, MN – USSSA A World Series – Orlando, FL 18 Don Wilson – Kirkland, WA – USSSA Conference Champ – Kissimmee, FL 20 Joe Yager – Urbana, IL – USSSA Hispanic Worlds – Phoenix, AZ – – – – – USSSA Major Worlds – Disney, FL

Sponsor/General Manager: Charles Garcia Coach: Jose Sanchez

Holland’s/Terry’s/Easton

# Player Position Home State Schedule Tournament 99 Scott Lester C/EH – – TBD 44 Terry Church 1B/C/EH – – – 33 Todd Bates 3B/1B/P – – – 19 Lonnie McClean P/MI – – – 17 Jake Chaney 3B – – – 9 Chris Chilton SS/MI – – – 15 Richie Dabbs MI – – – 18 Mitch Mabe 2B/MI/3B – – – 23 Greg Poe RF/CF/1B – – – 25 Jamey Bare LF/UTL/IF – – – 10 Harrold Lassister OF – – – 14 Derrick Holbrook OF/1B – – – 20 Matt Krause UTL/IF/OF – – – 12 Tony Witherspoon 3B/Coach – – –

Jean Shoppe/Tanel/Worth

# Player Position Home State Schedule Tournament – Willie Allen – NJ 4/20-22 USSSA – Kissimmee, FL – John Dutch – GA 4/27-29 USSSA – Glen Burnie, MD – Kevin Filby – OH 5/18-20 USSSA – Columbus, IN – Jamie Gordon – MI 5/25-27 USSSA Carolina Shootout – Cary, NC – Travis Lane – FL 6/1-3 NSA – Nashville, TN – Sean McDonald – MI 6/15-17 USSSA – Brooklyn Center, MN – Justin Mucciaelli – NJ 7/6-8 USSSA – Little Rock, AR – Jamie Nelson – FL 7/13-15 USSSA – Maryville, TN – Mike Overholt – NC 8/3-5 USSSA Last Chance – Sterling Hts, MI – Brian Puckett – IN 8/10-12 ISA A World – Flat Rock, MI – Ryan Robbins – IN 8/17-19 USSSA A World – Orlando, FL – Rick Sedlacek – OH 8/31-9/2 USSSA Conf Championship – Kissimmee, FL – Eric Thompson – GA 9/7-9 WSL A World – Panama City Beach, FL – – – – 9/19-23 USSSA Major WS – Orlando, FL – – – – 9/27-30 ASA A Worlds – Oklahoma City, OK

Manager: Larry Quartuccio Asst Manager: Tony Quartuccio Coach: Mike Winn Statistician: Ed Cagle

Sponsor: Greg Blackburn

KME/TRIQ Nightclub/Chaney’s/Easton

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 8 Bill Messina P Simi Valley, CA 5/11-13 Texas Legends Men’s Major NIT – Euless, TX 23 Brian Martin P San Diego, CA 6/1-3 Mike Davis Memorial – Concord, CA 11 Tim Baker C Valencia, CA 6/15-17 Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN 7 Jimmy Carter C Cincinnati, OH 6/22-24 Easton Elite Classic – San Diego, CA 41 Denny Crine IF Las Vegas, NV 7/13-15 Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN 5 Kris O’Hara IF Hartford, CT 7/20-22 NSA Major – Indianapolis, IN 9 John Gallegos IF Los Angeles, CA 7/27-29 Federal Way Major – Federal Way, WA 22 Bryan King IF Redondo Beach, CA 8/17-19 USSSA A World Series – Orlando, FL – Jason Chamizo IF – 8/24-26 NSA AA World Series – St Louis, MO 21 Aaron Fuqua OF San Jose, CA 8/31-9/2 USSSA Conference Champ – Kissimmee, FL 26 John Bailey OF San Diego, CA 9/19-23 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL 4 Donovan Pokraka OF Denver, CO 9/27-30 ASA A Championship – Oklahoma City, OK – Scott Janack OF Detroit, MI – – 2 Victor Cordova IF Sacramento, CA – –

Manager: Chris Chaney Sponsors: Kevin McCurdy, Tony Verdugo, Chris Chaney, Easton

LaRussa/Miles/DssBats.com/Easton

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament. 9 Tim Rye OF/IF CA – Hall of Fame 24 Mike Morano C/OF CA – Texas Legends 21 Greg Wieder OF CA – Mike Davis 13 Vic Cordova IF CA – Dudley 47 Jason Chamizo IF CA – West Coast 34 Ron Perkins IF/C/P CA – Smoky 4 Pete Anderson IF/OF CA – Federal Way 13 Eddie Gonzales IF/OF/C CA – A World 69 Rob Vanlandingham P CA – Conference Championship 44 Jay Hill IF CA – Major World 1 Randy Roa OF NC – – 23 Randy Fithian OF/IF CA – – 23 Randy Fithian OF/IF CA – – 10 Sean Kincaid IF TX – – – Chris Leffle IF CA – –

Sponsors: Tony LaRussa, Aaron Miles, DssBats.com, Easton

Laser Vision/Easton

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 5 Randall Poplin SS Monroe, NC 4/14-15 WSL East National Qualifier – Columbus, OH 8 Matt Smith 2B Blacksburg, VA 4/27-29 USSSA Worth Men’s Major – Glen Burnie, MD 11 Chuck Koone OF Marion, NC 5/11-13 USSSA Texas Legends – Euless, TX 12 Mike Martin MI Stoneville, NC 5/25-27 USSSA Carolina Shootout – Raleigh, NC 17 Robert Blackburn OF Indian Trail, NC 6/1-3 NSA Music City Festival – Nashville, TN 22 Damian Helmbold OF Georgetown, TX 6/15-17 USSSA Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN 0 James Dovzak IF Katy, TX 6/29-7/1 USSSA City Of Festivals – Milwaukee, WI 29 Perry Hensley P Princeton, TX 7/13-15 USSSA Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN 77 Wes Campbell 1B Killeen, TX 7/27-29 NSA A World – Nashville, TN 96 Junior Cox UTL Monroe, NC 8/3-5 USSSA Last Chance - Sterling Hts, MI 20 Paul Brannon UTL Monroe, NC 8/17-19 USSSA A World – Orlando, FL 10 Ed Hicks P Dothan, AL 9/7-9 WSL A Championships – Panama City Beach, FL 18 John Mello SS Greenville, RI 9/19-23 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL 28 Jeff Ott 3B Peoria, IL 9/27-30 ASA A World – Oklahoma City, OK

Owner/General Manager: Pierre Alfred Manager: Dan Fruwirth Coach/Statistician: Bill Tassinari Accountant: Lynn Alfred Travel Agent: Sandy Townsend Team Captain: Wes Campbell Sponsors: Greenfield Eye Center/Laser Vision, Easton Sports/Brett Helmer

Long Haul/Miken

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 00 Lance Dalbey OF Mora, MN – COMING SOON 1 Greg Flees UTL Stevens Point, WI – – 2 Brad Augedahl P/UTL Caledonia, MN – – 3 Tom Muehlenkamp MI Norwalk, WI – – 7 TJ O’Keefe UTL Eau Claire, WI – – 10 Anthony Dress IF Rosemont, MN – – 13 Lenny Cunitz IF Norwalk, WI – – 18 Randy King OF Caledonia, MN – – 20 Shawn Bauer IF/OF Rochester, MN – – 21 Tom Beals UTL Willmar, MN – – 22 Tony Hansen C/EH Durand, WI – – 34 Geno Buck OF/P Red Wing, MN – – 36 Adam Peterson IF Caledonia, MN – – 87 Geno Burdick C/EH Prior Lake, MN – –

Coach: Tony Hansen Sponsors: Long Haul Trucking, Miken Sports

Major League Miken

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 11 “Little Dave” Rogers – – – – 18 Andy Rogers – – – – 99 Blake House – – – – 32 Derek “Twinkie” Jones – – – – 41 Charlie Brown – – – – 9 David Samples – – – – 13 Brian Hooper – – – – 12 Jamie “Chavo” Smith – – – – 5 Lawson Raby – – – – 21 Lee Payne – – – – 24 Matt Rando – – – – 7 Mike Battle – – – – 15 Steven “Country” Wilson – – – –

Coaches: Tim Gudrow, Ronnie Porter

Meyer Logistics/TAI/Elite

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 0 Shawn Creswell IF Blue Springs, MO 4/14 Burkett – St Louis, MO 2 Jeremy Isenhower IF Gardner, KS 4/21 NSA “B” NIT – St. Louis, MO 6 Eric Lewey IF Springfield, IL 5/5 Gumby – Springfield, IL 7 Cory Newman OF St Louis, MO 5/19 Columbus Major – Columbus, IN 7 Justin “Woody” Atwood P Vandalia, IL 5/26 Throughbred A/AA – KY 10 Jody Franklin OF Nashville, TN 6/2 Music City – TN 11 Brian “BK” Kelley C Welch, OK 6/30 City of Festivals Major 12 Dusty Bowling IF Indianapolis, IN 7/7 Busch/Pepsi Major 21 Ron Braccardo OF/EH Springfield, IL 7/13 Smoky Mountain 25 Bill Tenboer IF Alton, IL 7/21 Cincinnati Major 26 Troy Summerfield P/IF St Louis, MO 7/28 NSA “A” World – TN 29 Kurt Venneman OF St Louis, MO 8/25 NSA “AA” World – STL 31 Richie French IF/OF St Louis, MO 9/22 USSSA Major/B World – FL

Manager: David Meyer Coaches: Doug Meyer, Mike Yancey

MidSouth/Team Action Softball

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 7 Shaun Bridger – Gray, GA – – 9 Chad Bryant – Warner Robins, GA – – 33 Troy Bunn – Cordele, GA – – 22 Jimmy Canceran – Warner Robins, GA – – 21 Robert Canceran – Warner Robins, GA – – 12 Jim Dorsett – Forsyth, GA – – 5 Eric Grimes – Dublin, GA – – 6 Whit Aligood – Dublin, GA – – 10 Greg Ballard – Columbus, GA – – 14 Dexter St George – Phenix City, AL – – 2 Chad Dean – Columbus, GA – – 8 Jason Wagner – Dothan, AL – – 24 Jeff Broadwater – Columbus, GA – –

Manager: John Smith Coach: Russ Head

Pace/TPS

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament — Cedric Allen – – — — – John Anderson – – – – – Earl Blackmon – – – – – James Burnett – – – – – Wil Chambliss – – – – – Eddie Conover – – – – – Harold Crozier – – – – – Shaun Fleming – – – – – Tuck Hinton – – – – – Steve Huston – – – – – Kevin Johnson – – – – – Jeff Nash – – – – – Andre Newhouse – – – – – Will O’Neal – – – – – Jeff Smith – – – – – Jerold Smith – – – – – Reggie Uribe – – – – – Bobby Williams – – – –

Prime Time/MOS/RAL/Easton

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 33 Donald Belcher OF Pensacola, FL 4/20 USSSA Hall of Fame – Kissimmee, FL 14 Lee Daniels IF/OF Douglas, GA 5/11 USSSA Texas legends – Euless, TX 11 Duke Donaldson OF Cairo, GA 5-25 USSSA Cardinal Shootout – Apex, NC 1 Charles Echols IF Newnan, GA 6/1 NSA Music City Classic – Nashville, TN 5 Allen Freeman IF Riverdale, GA 6/15 USSSA Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN 3 Cuba Gregory IF Detroit, MI 7/6 USSSA Busch/Pepsi Classic – Little Rock, AR 22 Felton Hinton IF/OF Manchester, GA 7/13 USSSA Smoky Mtn Classic – Maryville, TN 24 Earl Bryant OF Atlanta, GA 7/27 NSA World – Nashville, TN 42 David Morrow IF Atlanta, GA 8/4 NSA Pick of Dixie – McDonough, GA 4 Kenny Owensby IF/OF Five Points, AL 8/17 USSSA A World – Orlando, FL 9 Reggie Patterson C Covington, GA 8/31 USSSA Conf Championships – Kissimmee, FL 4 Corey Simpson IF Chattanooga, TN 9/14 USSSA Blk World – Jackson, MS 8 Kevin White OF Columbia, SC 9/19 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL 12 Jerry Wieland P/IF Memphis, TN 9/27-30 ASA World – Oklahoma City, OK

General Manager: Rick Borden Coaches: Shawn McVay, Freddie Green

Spitz Seeds/Mizuno

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 3 Senetell Allen – Knoxville, KY 3/31-4/1 502 Derby City Showdown – Louisville, KY 20 Chris Bass – Madison, IN 4/7 Western KY Kick Off Classic – Owensboro, KY 37 Chad Daniels – Murfreesboro, TN 4/14-15 WSL/ASA East Qualifier – Columbus, OH 11 Mike Harrington – Floyd Knobs, IN 4/21-22 Ball Diamond Classic – Louisville, KY 4 Cory Jenkins – Harriman, TN 5/5-6 B&B Bash – Campbellsville, KY 15 Steve Kingsolver – Shelbyville, KY 5/18-20 USSSA Major NIT – Columbus, OH 23 Ronnie Little – Murfreesboro, TN 5/25-28 Thoroughbred – Lexington, KY 8 Dustin Martin – Monticello, KY 6/1-3 Music City Classic – Nashville, TN 6 Frank Mattingly – Bardstown, KY 6/8-10 Lake Cumberland Classic – Monticello, KY 34 Joe Mitchell – Berry, KY 6/23-24 B&C Classic – Bowling Green, KY 10 Ernie Owens – Strawberry Plains, KY 7/6-8 USSSA/Spitz/DeMarini – Dayton, OH 22 Chris Owens – Louisville, KY 7/12-15 Smoky Major NIT – Maryville, TN 19 Jon Robertson – Huntington, WV 7/27-29 NSA “A” World – Nashville, TN 7 Keith Stewart – West End, KY 8-31-9/3 ASA B East Nationals – Altamonte Springs, FL ? Marshall Nickens – Hendersonville, TN 9/21-23 USSSA “B” – Orlando, FL 2 Michael Whitlock – Georgetown, KY – – 35 Tim Wolfe – Henderson, KY – –

Manager: Leon Mattingly Coaches: Gary Sipe, Bobby Brockman, Billy Haller Stats: Jim Kerns

Suncoast/Reebok

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament – Brad Beckmann P/IF FL 4/20-22 USSSA – Kissimmee, FL – Dan Dillingham OF FL 5/11-13 USSSA – Euless, TX – Jeff Flores IF TX 6/ 8-10 USSSA – Houston, TX – Jake Gonzalez IF/P TX 6/29- 7/1 USSSA – Milwaukee, WI – Jeff Haag IF FL 7/13-15 USSSA – Maryville, TN – Chris Jones IF FL 8/ 3-5 USSSA – Detroit, MI – Brett Melton C/UTL FL 8/17-19 USSSA A World – Disney, FL – Mike Miller IF FL 9/ 1-3 USSSA Conf. Champ. – Kissimmee, FL – Troy Nance C FL 9/19-23 USSSA Major World – Disney, FL – Dustin Roberts OF FL – – – Chris Schmitt IF/OF FL – – – Don Seguin IF FL – – – Lee Trotter IF FL – – – Joey Michals – – – –

Coach: Jack Slocum Manager: Lee Trotter RBK: John Loiars

TaylorMade/Titan Erosion Control/Floyd Environmental/Mizuno

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament 0 Glen Burge IF Glen Allen, VA 3/3 Hall of Fame Final Four – Peter’s Creek, NC 1 Brian Floyd UTL Spotsylvania, VA 4/14 Dudley Open – Virginia Beach, VA 2 Jeremy Head CF Baxley, GA 4/20 USSSA Major NIT – Kissimmee, FL 3 Chad McLamb IF/OF Fayetteville, NC 4/27 USSSA Major NIT – Glen Burnie, MD 4 Chris Calcutt C/DH Southern Pines, NC 5/12 NSA A/AA NIT – Columbus, OH 6 Jason Head IF Baxley, GA 5/25 USSSA Major NIT – Raleigh, NC 8 Rick Leith 3B Leesburg, VA 6/1 NSA Music City Classic – Nashville, TN 9 Brian Hudson OF China Grove, NC 6/15 Dudley Major NIT – Brooklyn Center, MN 18 Chyenne Brooks IF/OF Wilmington, NC 6/29 USSSA Major NIT – Milwaukee, WI 21 Mark Urbain IF/P Manassas, VA 7/13 Smoky Major NIT – Maryville, TN 30 Butch Smith IF Odenton, MD 7/28 NSA “A” World – Nashville, TN 42 Lou Bruno UTL Lusby, MD 8/17 USSSA “A” World – Orlando, FL 55 Dean Stevens Player/Coach Greensboro, NC 8/24 NSA “AA” World – St. Louis, MO 99 Chris Hunt P Fairmont, NC 8/31 USSSA Conference – Kissimmee, FL – – – – 9/19 USSSA Major World – Orlando, FL – – – – 9/27 ASA “A” World – Oklahoma City, OK

Sponsors: Travis Taylor, Ron Taylor, Billy Russell, David Floyd, Mizuno USA

The Scene/Mattingly Softball

# Player Position Home State Date Tournament – Justin Valenti OF CT – – – Shaun Harkins OF/EH KY – – – Shaun Ballard C/EH KY – – – Tom Migliozzi IF/OF NY – – – Tony Albicocco C/EH NY – – – Danny Brennan P NY – – – Kyle Moyer IF OH – – – Heath Burns IF GA – – – Jack Bowker IF NJ – – – Antonio Mack IF/OF FL – – – Rhodney Donaldson OF FL – – – Rick Sills P FL – – – Brad Stillwell IF FL – – – Chad Akers IF WV – – – Matt Guliano IF/OF NY – – – Chris Mooney C/EH NY – –

Manager: Pete Walters

Tri C Electric/Xtreme Fitness/Kluever Snap-on/Combat

# Player Position 2006 Team Date Tournament – Gary Williams C/EH Tri C Electric – Hall of Fame Classic NIT – Scott Nichols C/1B/P Tri C Electric – 6th Annual Texas Legends Major NIT – Michael Williams 1B/C Tri C Electric – Columbus Major USSSA Major NIT – Brad Wallace SS/MI Tri C Electric – NSA Thoroughbred Classic – Chris Foor IF/OF Tri C Electric – Music City/Worth Classic – Justin Hoppe OF Tri C Electric – 25th Annual Dudley – Mike Chambliss OF Suncoast – Busch/Pepsi Classic Major NIT – Greg Guess OF Team Combat – Smoky Mountain Classic Major NIT – Dean Schmidt 2B Midsouth-Mizuno – Cincinnati Men’s Major – Kirk Stafford P RTI-Worth – NSA A World – Tony Rodgers OF RTI-Worth – Worth Last Chance Major NIT – Hank Garris C/EH Specialty Tank – ISA A World – Keith Martin IF Specialty Tank – USSSA A World – Marty Malloy MI/SS Specialty Tank – NSA AA World – Dewayne Frizzell OF – – USSSA Conference Championship – Wendell Richard C/EH – – USSSA Major Worlds

Coach: Mike Kluever Assistant Coach/Manager: Randy Wright

Sponsors: Tri C Electric, Xtreme Fitness, Kluever Snap-on, Blake Knight Performance Nutrition, Combat

Wood Law/Cash Plus Pawn