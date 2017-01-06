2007 Rosters
|Bell Corp/Belcher/TAI/Backman
|
|
Sponsors: Woody Bell, Roger Belcher, Carlos Vega, Jerry Backman
|
|Resmondo Softball
|
|Sponsor/General Manager: Travis Resmondo
|Manager: Frank Webb Coach: John Rector Base Coach: Bobby Nifong
|Statistician: Saul Simpson Player Representative: Jeff Wallace
|
|Team Combat/Benfield/Reece/Dalsanders
|
|General Manager: Pat Dalsanders Field Manager: Randy Cropper Coaches: Jerry Angel, Hector Pagan
|Sponsors: Don Cooper, Paul Dressler, Mike Reece, Greg Powers, Brad Camp
|“A” Team Rosters/Schedules
|ABS/Easton
|
|Manager: Ray Morris Coach./Sponsor: Bill Wallace Base Coach: Wade McKinney
|
|Aubrey’s MIT/Phone Masters/Elite Sports/Worth
|
|
Coaches: Rocky Parker, Jeff Davis, Tommy Eller, Scott Henderson and Chris Stanich
|
|Backroad/Cannons Roofing/Left Field Lounge
|
|
Coach: Morris “Catman” Adams Sponsors: James Cannon, TJ Deason
|
|
Bertie’s/B&C/Hub City Glass/Miken
|
|Tournaments on our schedule include: Goldstrike in Tunica, MS; Thoroughbred Classic, Lexington, KY; Music City Classic, Cane Ridge, TN; WSL Nationals, Panama City, FL; as well NSA qualifiers and regional or traditional tournaments around Kentucky.
|Coaches: Richard Thomas, Anthony “Slug” Duval, Garrien Martin
|Sponsors: Garrien Martin, Elton Caffee, Anthony “Slug” Duval, Miken
|
|
BW3/Columbus Pipe/Mojo/Easton
|
|
|
Classic Glass/Easton/DSS
|
|Manager: Tom Formosa Coaches: Willie Ruse, Bob Ellis Sponsors: Tom and Tommy Formosa
|
|
Damage Control/Miken
|
|General Manager: Dennis McKnight Field Manager: Tom Polster
|
|
Fence Brokers Inc/Worth
|
|Coaches: Mike Wilson, Todd Johnson Sponsors: Chris Walker, Rick Gosser, Worth
|
|Gasline/Combat
|
|
|GTL/Combat
|
|Sponsor/General Manager: Charles Garcia Coach: Jose Sanchez
|
|
Holland’s/Terry’s/Easton
|
|
|
Jean Shoppe/Tanel/Worth
|
|Manager: Larry Quartuccio Asst Manager: Tony Quartuccio Coach: Mike Winn Statistician: Ed Cagle
|Sponsor: Greg Blackburn
|
|KME/TRIQ Nightclub/Chaney’s/Easton
|
|Manager: Chris Chaney Sponsors: Kevin McCurdy, Tony Verdugo, Chris Chaney, Easton
|
|
LaRussa/Miles/DssBats.com/Easton
|
|Sponsors: Tony LaRussa, Aaron Miles, DssBats.com, Easton
|
|
Laser Vision/Easton
|
|
|
|
Long Haul/Miken
|
|Coach: Tony Hansen Sponsors: Long Haul Trucking, Miken Sports
|
|
Major League Miken
|
|Coaches: Tim Gudrow, Ronnie Porter
|
|
Meyer Logistics/TAI/Elite
|
|Manager: David Meyer Coaches: Doug Meyer, Mike Yancey
|
|
MidSouth/Team Action Softball
|
|Manager: John Smith Coach: Russ Head
|
|
Pace/TPS
|
|
|
Prime Time/MOS/RAL/Easton
|
|General Manager: Rick Borden Coaches: Shawn McVay, Freddie Green
|
|
Spitz Seeds/Mizuno
|
|Manager: Leon Mattingly Coaches: Gary Sipe, Bobby Brockman, Billy Haller Stats: Jim Kerns
|
|
Suncoast/Reebok
|
|Coach: Jack Slocum Manager: Lee Trotter RBK: John Loiars
|
|
TaylorMade/Titan Erosion Control/Floyd Environmental/Mizuno
|
|Sponsors: Travis Taylor, Ron Taylor, Billy Russell, David Floyd, Mizuno USA
|
The Scene/Mattingly Softball
|
|Manager: Pete Walters
|
|
Tri C Electric/Xtreme Fitness/Kluever Snap-on/Combat
|
|
Coach: Mike Kluever Assistant Coach/Manager: Randy Wright
|
Sponsors: Tri C Electric, Xtreme Fitness, Kluever Snap-on, Blake Knight Performance Nutrition, Combat
|
|Wood Law/Cash Plus Pawn
|
