Friday January 6th, 2017
2007 Rosters

March 15, 2007
Bell Corp/Belcher/TAI/Backman
# Player Position Home State Date Tournament
1 Joel Ramos IF Tampa, FL 4/20 USSSA Hall of Fame Classic – Kissimmee, FL
7 Bobby Hughes OF Benton, AR 5/11 6th Annual Texas Legends Major – Euless, TX
9 Dennis Rulli MI Moor Park, CA 5/25 Carolina Shootout – Raleigh, NC
10 Scott Kirby OF Destin, FL 6/15 25th Annual Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN
11 Gary Jost Manager Oakdale, MN 6/22 1st Annual West Coast NIT – San Diego, CA
12 Brian Wegman OF/IF Hamilton, OH 7/6 USSSA Busch/Pepsi Classic – Little Rock, AR
14 Greg Connell IF Moultrie, GA 7/13 Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN
16 BJ Fulk UTL King, NC 7/20 Cincinnati Men’s Major – Cincinnati, OH
21 Jim Wessel Asst. Coach Cincinnati, OH 8/3 Worth Last Chance – Sterling Heights, MI
22 Scott Nastally P Westland, MI 8/31 USSSA Conf Championships – Kissimmee, FL
23 Tim Cocco C/EH Independence, KY 9/19 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL
25 Todd Joerling 3B Defiance, MO
26 Rick Baker OF West Harrison, IN
33 Scott O’Neil Coach Savage, MN
44 Brett Helmer 2B Cicero, NY
49 Tom Delaney Asst. Coach Fort Myers, FL
77 Jared Gapinski P Sauk Rapids, MN

Sponsors: Woody Bell, Roger Belcher, Carlos Vega, Jerry Backman
Resmondo Softball
# Player Position Home State Date Tournament
4 Bryson Baker IF Magaila, CA 4/20-22 USSSA Hall of Fame Classic – Kissimmee, FL
99 Dal Beggs IF Haines City, FL 5/11-13 6th Annual Texas Legends Major – Euless, TX
8 Vince Bisbee UTL Davison, MI 5/18-20 Columbus Major – Columbus, IN
16 Rusty Bumgardner IF Gastonia, NC 6/8-10 First Annual Classic – Houston, TX
3 Don DeDonatis IF Kissimmee, FL 6/15-17 25th Annual Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN
11 Kevin Gillott UTL/P Jasper, AL 7/7-8 USSSA Busch/Pepsi Classic – Little Rock, AR
7
Jason Kendrick
 IF Naples, FL 7/13-15 Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN
16 Howie Krause IF Concord, OH 7/20-22 Cincinnati Men’s Major – Cincinnati, OH
5 Todd Martin IF/OF Eden, NC 8/3-5 Worth Last Chance – Sterling Heights, MI
19 Andy Purcell P Naples, FL 8/31-9/2 USSSA Conf Championships – Kissimmee, FL
12 Brian Rainwater OF Warner Robins, FL 9/19-23 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL
44 Scott Striebel OF Naples, FL
31 Jeff Wallace UTL Baldwinsville, NY
Sponsor/General Manager: Travis Resmondo
Manager: Frank Webb  Coach: John Rector   Base Coach: Bobby Nifong
Statistician: Saul Simpson   Player Representative: Jeff Wallace
Team Combat/Benfield/Reece/Dalsanders
# Player Position Home State Date Tournament
Billy Barrett P Dearborn, MI 4/20-22- USSSA Hall of Fame Classic – Kissimmee, FL
Mark Webber P Knoxville, TN 4/27-29 USSSA Worth Men’s Major – Glen Burnie, MD
Brian May OF/C/EH Cincinnati, OH 5/25-27 USSSA Carolina Shootout – Raleigh, NC
Scott Brown C/EH/P Andover, MN 6/1-3 USSSA Mike Davis Memorial – Concord, CA
Brian Higginbotham C/EH/P/IF Sumner, WA 6/15-17 USSSA Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN
Johnny McCraw OF Lake Wylie, SC 6/29-7/1 NSA Combat Classic – Seattle, WA
JD Genter
 IF Trenton, GA 7/13-15 USSSA Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN
Shane Hatfield IF Summerville, OH 7/20-22 USSSA Cincinnati Men’s Major – Cincinnati, OH
Greg Harwick IF/OF Scott, AR 7/27-29 USSSA Federal Way Major – Federal Way, WA
Brian Justice
 IF/OF Morristown, TN 8/3-5 USSSA Worth Last Chance – Sterling Hts, MI
Jeff McGavin IF Warren, MI 8/24-26 NSA AA World – St. Louis, MO
Brad Reckart IF/OF Trenton, OH 8/31-9/2 USSSA Conf Championships – Kissimmee, FL
RJ Howerton EH/C Sherman, TX 9/19-23 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL
Dale Roe Michigan
General Manager: Pat Dalsanders  Field Manager: Randy Cropper  Coaches: Jerry Angel, Hector Pagan
Sponsors: Don Cooper, Paul Dressler, Mike Reece, Greg Powers, Brad Camp
“A” Team Rosters/Schedules
ABS/Easton
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
24 Mike Broderick MI Jersey City, NJ 4/14-15 Dudley/Worth Warmup – Virginia Beach, VA
8 Paul Buhl P/UTL Charlotte, NC 4/28-29 USSSA Major NIT – Bachman Park, MD
12 Anthony DeFrancesco SS Jackson, NJ 5/12 NSA NIT – Princeton, NJ
33 Jimmy Devine P/UTL Berlin, NJ 5/26-27 Beast of the East – Petersburg, VA
22 Mike Dill C/EH Dover, DE 6/2-3 Music City/Worth Classic – Nashville, TN
2 Mike Duncan OF Street, MD 6/16-17 Cape May Classic – Cape May, NJ
3
Ray Glanden
  2B Harrington, DE 6/23-24 USSSA Firecracker Classic – North Branford, NJ
26 Bill Honeycutt P Elkridge, MD 7/13-15 USSSA Smoky Mtn Classic – Maryville, TN
5 Lou Mongelli 1B/MGR Newburgh, NY 7/21 NSA Quad State Championship – Princeton, NJ
23 Chris Montenegro IF/OF Howell, NJ 8/18-19 USSSA A World – Orlando, FL
20 Tom Paturzo OF Toms River, NJ 9/1-02 ASA Hooters B – Altamonte Springs, FL
13 Tim Riley OF Houston, DE 9/29-30 Sunfest – Ocean City, NJ
44 Ron Wilson 3B Perryville, MD 10/6-7 NSA B Worlds – Muncie, IN
7 Billy Ronson UTL Baltimore, MD 10/13 USSSA Over 35 World – North Bradford, CT
10/14 USSSA Over 40 World – North Bradford, CT
Manager: Ray Morris  Coach./Sponsor: Bill Wallace  Base Coach: Wade McKinney
Aubrey’s MIT/Phone Masters/Elite Sports/Worth
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
Alex Lavorico California 4/20-22 Hall of Fame – Kissimmee, FL
Kyle Decker California 4/27-29 Worth Men’s Major – Glen Burnie, MD
Greg Collette California 5/11-23 6th Annual Texas Legends – Euless, TX
Scott King Georgia 5/27-29 Thoroughbred Classic – Lexington, KY
Kyle Cowart Georgia 6/1-3 Music City – Nashville, TN
Roy Jarmin North Carolina 6/15-17 Dudley Budweiser – Brooklyn Center, MN
Clint Hiller
 North Carolina 6/22-24 Easton Elite Classic – San Diego, CA
John Thomas Florida 7/6-8 Busch Pepsi Classic – Little Rock, AR
Shaun Watson Illinois 7/13-15 Smoky Mtn Classic – Maryville, TN
Dennis Turner
 Missouri 8/3-5 Coors Light Last Chance – Sterling Hts, MI
Wayne Habermehl Illinois 8/10-12 ISA  A Worlds – Flat Rock, MI
JC Phelps Kentucky 8/17-19 USSSA A Worlds – Orlando, FL
Dan “Dirty” Sanchez California 8/24-26 NSA AA World – St. Louis, MO
8/31-9/2 USSSA Conf Championship – Kissimmee, FL
9/7-9 WSL A World – Panama City Beach, FL
9/19-23 USSSA World Series – Orlando, FL
Coaches: Rocky Parker, Jeff Davis, Tommy Eller, Scott Henderson and Chris Stanich
Backroad/Cannons Roofing/Left Field Lounge
# Player

Position

 2006 Team Date Tournament
1 John Adams Herrins
2 Scottie Starling Herrins
4 Chad Carver Herrins
5 Adam Deloach Herrins
6 Jamie Wise Jean Shoppe
7 Darren Renfroe Herrins
8
Preston Taylor
  – Herrins
11 Chris Kierson  – Down South
12 Matt Deloach Herrins
14 Johnny Coleman  – Herrins
15 Kevin Johnson Aubreys
23 Blaine Hartley Herrins
30 Rusty Huggins Herrins
55 Joey Micheals Herrins
Coach: Morris “Catman” Adams  Sponsors: James Cannon, TJ Deason

Bertie’s/B&C/Hub City Glass/Miken
# Player

Position

 2006 Team Date Tournament
Demond Thomas Berardi’s/TPS
Fred Ditto Berardi’s/TPS
Doug Martin Berardi’s/TPS
Chad Riggs Bertie’s/Hub City Glass
Kylie Vaughn Bertie’s/Hub City Glass
Ty Porter Bertie’s/Hub City Glass
Troy Autry
  – Spitz Seeds/TPS
Elton Caffee  – B&C/Miken
Chad Emerton B&C/Miken
Micha Fiveash  – B&C/Miken
Andy Wilson Powerhouse
Garrien Martin Bertie’s/Hub City Glass
Richard Price Bertie’s/Hub City Glass
Michael Bradley B&C/Miken
Kevin Thompson Eastlake, OH
Tournaments on our schedule include: Goldstrike in Tunica, MS; Thoroughbred Classic, Lexington, KY; Music City Classic, Cane Ridge, TN; WSL Nationals, Panama City, FL; as well NSA qualifiers and regional or traditional tournaments around Kentucky.
Coaches: Richard Thomas, Anthony “Slug” Duval, Garrien Martin
Sponsors: Garrien Martin, Elton Caffee, Anthony “Slug” Duval, Miken

BW3/Columbus Pipe/Mojo/Easton
# Player

Position

 2006 Team Date Tournament
1 Steve Edwards OF EZ Cash/Steve’s 4/14-15 ASA/WSL Columbus – Columbus, OH
2 Bill Lewis P/Coach DNP 5/19-20 USSSA Columbus Major – Columbus, IN
3 Mike Murray UTL/Coach DNP 6/16-17 Bud Bash (ASA) – Mansfield, OH
6 Paul Stanley IF/OF AMR/Big Dogs/Tailgate 6/23-24 LP Handicap Unlimited HR (ISA) – Cleveland, OH
7 Joel Ramos IF Northwest Pipe/Easton 7/13-15 USSSA Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN
8 Steve Spille IF DNP 720-22 USSSA Cincinnati Men’s Major – Cincinnati, OH
11
Jeff Schmitt
 IF Freeze/BW3/Easton 8/3-5 USSSA Worth Last Chance – Sterling Hgts, MI
13 Brian Dewitz  IF DNP 8/17-19 USSSA Men’s Class A World – Orlando, FL
23 Tom Atha OF Freeze/BW3/Easton 9/19-23 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL
27 Mark Witte OF Bondsmen/Worth
31 Tom Ellis IF PRI/Easton
32 Mike Malesko OF Freeze/BW3/Easton
33 Ronnie Smith P Community Cab/Easton
41 Ron Stang IF AMR/Big Dogs/Tailgate
52 Tony Sharkins OF/IF Freeze/BW3/Easton
99 Brian Bowery IF AMR/Big Dogs/Tailgate
4 Marc Streeter
22 Timmy Mattox

Classic Glass/Easton/DSS
# Player

Position

 Home State Schedule .
Dan Arevalos 1B/C/P CA
John Dee Clemens OF WA
George Cunha C/EH CA
Bob Ellis UTL CA
Joey Formosa SS CA
Sal Formosa OF CA
Tommy Formosa
 3B CA
Brent Haugen MI WA
Gary Martin MI CA
Anthony Pettinato C/1B CA
Chris Powell OF CA
Randy Roelling P CA
Eddie Vasquez OF/C CA
Jed Beyer IF CA
Darin Fitzpatrick P/C/DH CA
Manager: Tom Formosa   Coaches: Willie Ruse, Bob Ellis  Sponsors: Tom and Tommy Formosa

Damage Control/Miken
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
42 Ryan Bargender C/EH Combined Locks, WI 4/28-29 WSL/ASA Waterloo Early Bird., Waterloo, IA
3 Charles DuBois SS Covington, IN 5/5-6 NSA Gumby – Spring field, IL
9 Jeremiah Furnish OF/MI Georgetown, IL 5/19-20 USSSA Major NIT -Columbus, IN
21 Jason Higgins OF Stevens Point, WI 5/25-28 NSA Thoroughbred Classic – Lexington, KY
2 Scott Kuechler OF Hartford, WI 6/1-3 NSA Music City Festival – Nashville, TN
43 John Lappley C/EH Waukesha, WI 6/15-17 USSSA Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN
33
Steve Matic
 MI/2B Waukesha, WI 6/29-7/1 USSSA Major NIT – Milwaukee, WI
44 Mike Much 2B Hartford, WI 7/21-22 USSSA Major NIT – Cincinnati, OH
31 Shane Nelson OF Pewaukee, WI 7/27-29 NSA A World – Nashville, TN
24 Ryan Parker 3B Altoona, WI 8/4-5 USSSA Last Chance – Sterling Heights, MI
8 Brian Schuster OF Slinger, WI 8/17-19 USSSA A World – Orlando, FL
29 Pete Tourek 1B St Paul, MN 8/31-9/2 USSSA Conf Championship – Kissimmee, FL
1 Ron Vogedes P Menomonee, WI 9/27-30 ASA A World – Oklahoma City, OK
12 Dean Volkman IF Menomonee, WI
88 Chuck Smith OF Savoy, IL
2 Wilson Uribe SS Santa Domingo, DR
General Manager: Dennis McKnight  Field Manager: Tom Polster

Fence Brokers Inc/Worth
# Player

Position

 Home State Schedule Tournament
0 Donny Ostrander OF Van Buren, AR 4/28 Worth Men’s Major – Glen Burnie, MD
2 Corey Herrera IF/OF Ft Smith, AR 5/12 Texas Legends – Euless, TX
3 Chris Walker 1B/C/EH Alexander, AR 5/26 Thoroughbred Classic – Lexington, KY
5 Joey Urbanek SS Fort Worth, TX 6/2 Music City Classic – Nashville, TN
12 Gary Don Farrar OF Little Rock, AR 6/9 Houston Classic – Houston, TX
14 Chad Durick MI Ft Pierce, FL 6/30 City of Festivals – Milwaukee, WI
17
Chris Wilson
 P Bryant, AR 7/7 Busch/Pepsi Classic – Little Rock, AR
18 Matt Bunn OF Jackson, GA 7/14 Smoky Mtn Classic – Maryville, TN
21 Zach Keene C/EH Sherwood, AR 7/28 NSA A World – Nashville, TN
23 JD Burgsteiner C/EH Macon, GA 8/4 Last Chance – Detroit, MI
22 Dewayne Tockey OF Dallas, TX 8/18 USSSA A World – Orlando, FL
25 Brent Gigerich 1B Hot Springs, AR 9/1 Conference Championship – Kissimmee, FL
33 Jebbie King 2B Shreveport, LA 9/8 WSL A World – Panama City Beach, FL
44 Mike Lowrey 3B Ft Smith, AR 9/22 Major World Series – Orlando, FL
9/27-30 ASA A World – Oklahoma City, OK
Coaches: Mike Wilson, Todd Johnson  Sponsors: Chris Walker, Rick Gosser, Worth
Gasline/Combat
# Player

Position

 Home State Schedule Tournament
23 Jan “Mo” Moss OF 4/27-29 WSL/ASA Waterloo Early Bird – Waterloo, IA
22 Hayden Powers IF 5/4-6 NSA The Gumby – Springfield, IL
3 Sam Powers IF 5/18-20 USSSA Columbus Major – Columbus, IN
33 Randall Dykes P 5/25-27 NSA  Thoroughbred – Lexington,KY
4 Terry Speed IF 6/1-3 NSA  Music City Classic – Nashville,TN
9 Al Liebert IF 6/8-10 ASA  Point Classic – Stevens Point, WI
Joe Horvath
 IF 6/15-17 USSSA Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN
Vern Hensley IF 6/29-7/1 USSSA City of Festivals – Milwaukee, WI
7 Mark Joosten IF 7/7-8 USSSA Illinois State – Rockford, IL
12 Jason Hauser IF 7/13-15 USSSA Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN
8 Chad Collar  OF OF 7/20-22 USSSA Cincinnati Major – Cincinnati, OH
6 Jamie Pelot OF 7/27-29 NSA “A” Worlds – Nashville, TN
16 Stan Roder OF 8/10-12 WSL/ASA Marshfield MIT – Marshfield, WI
18 Kyle Neubeur OF 8/17-19 USSSA “A” Worlds – Orlando, FL
8/24-26 NSA “AA” Worlds – St Louis, MO
9/7-9 WSL “A” Worlds – Panama City Beach, FL
9/27-30 ASA “A” Worlds – Oklahoma City, OK
GTL/Combat
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
9 Barry Billups St Petersburg, FL USSSA Hall of Fame Classic – Kissimmee, FL
5 Damen Bleiler Keizer, OR USSSA The Legends – Euless, TX
6 Rigo Castillo Pasco, WA NSA Music City – Nashville, TN
23 Bryan Goins Marion, IN USSSA Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, M
1 Guy Escalante Stockton, CA USSSA West Coast Major NIT – San Diego, CA
7 Brett Freitas Visalia, CA NSA Combat Major NIT – Kent, WA
21
Jason Hatley
 Whitehouse, TN USSSA Smoky – Maryville, TN
15 Kevin Johnson Augusta, GA USSSA Cincinnati Men’s Major – Cincinnati, OH
36 Robin Roberts Lincoln Park, MI USSSA Seattle Major NIT – Federal Way, WA
12 Danny Sarmiento San Antonio, TX ISA A Worlds – Flat Rock, MI
50 Rusty Thorp Crystal, MN USSSA A World Series – Orlando, FL
18 Don Wilson Kirkland, WA USSSA Conference Champ – Kissimmee, FL
20 Joe Yager Urbana, IL USSSA Hispanic Worlds – Phoenix, AZ
USSSA Major Worlds – Disney, FL
Sponsor/General Manager: Charles Garcia  Coach: Jose Sanchez

Holland’s/Terry’s/Easton
# Player

Position

 Home State Schedule Tournament
99 Scott Lester C/EH TBD
44 Terry Church 1B/C/EH
33 Todd Bates 3B/1B/P
19 Lonnie McClean P/MI
17 Jake Chaney 3B
9 Chris Chilton SS/MI
15
Richie Dabbs
 MI
18 Mitch Mabe 2B/MI/3B
23 Greg Poe RF/CF/1B
25 Jamey Bare LF/UTL/IF
10 Harrold Lassister OF
14 Derrick Holbrook OF/1B
20 Matt Krause UTL/IF/OF
12 Tony Witherspoon 3B/Coach

Jean Shoppe/Tanel/Worth
# Player

Position

 Home State Schedule Tournament
Willie Allen NJ 4/20-22 USSSA – Kissimmee, FL
John Dutch GA 4/27-29 USSSA – Glen Burnie, MD
Kevin Filby OH 5/18-20 USSSA – Columbus, IN
Jamie Gordon MI 5/25-27 USSSA Carolina Shootout – Cary, NC
Travis Lane FL 6/1-3 NSA – Nashville, TN
Sean McDonald MI 6/15-17 USSSA – Brooklyn Center, MN
Justin Mucciaelli NJ 7/6-8 USSSA – Little Rock, AR
Jamie Nelson
 FL 7/13-15 USSSA – Maryville, TN
Mike Overholt NC 8/3-5 USSSA Last Chance – Sterling Hts, MI
Brian Puckett IN 8/10-12 ISA A World – Flat Rock, MI
Ryan Robbins IN 8/17-19 USSSA A World – Orlando, FL
Rick Sedlacek OH 8/31-9/2 USSSA Conf Championship – Kissimmee, FL
Eric Thompson GA 9/7-9 WSL A World – Panama City Beach, FL
9/19-23 USSSA Major WS – Orlando, FL
9/27-30 ASA A Worlds – Oklahoma City, OK
Manager: Larry Quartuccio  Asst Manager: Tony Quartuccio  Coach: Mike Winn  Statistician: Ed Cagle
Sponsor: Greg Blackburn
KME/TRIQ Nightclub/Chaney’s/Easton
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
8 Bill Messina P Simi Valley, CA 5/11-13 Texas Legends Men’s Major NIT – Euless, TX
23 Brian Martin P San Diego, CA 6/1-3 Mike Davis Memorial – Concord, CA
11 Tim Baker C Valencia, CA 6/15-17 Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN
7 Jimmy Carter C Cincinnati, OH 6/22-24 Easton Elite Classic – San Diego, CA
41 Denny Crine IF Las Vegas, NV 7/13-15 Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN
5 Kris O’Hara IF Hartford, CT 7/20-22 NSA Major – Indianapolis, IN
9
John Gallegos
 IF Los Angeles, CA 7/27-29 Federal Way Major – Federal Way, WA
22 Bryan King  IF Redondo Beach, CA 8/17-19 USSSA A World Series – Orlando, FL
Jason Chamizo IF 8/24-26 NSA AA World Series – St Louis, MO
21 Aaron Fuqua OF San Jose, CA 8/31-9/2 USSSA Conference Champ – Kissimmee, FL
26 John Bailey OF San Diego, CA 9/19-23 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL
4 Donovan Pokraka OF Denver, CO 9/27-30 ASA A Championship – Oklahoma City, OK
Scott Janack OF Detroit, MI
2 Victor Cordova IF Sacramento, CA
Manager: Chris Chaney  Sponsors: Kevin McCurdy, Tony Verdugo, Chris Chaney, Easton

LaRussa/Miles/DssBats.com/Easton
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament.
9 Tim Rye OF/IF CA Hall of Fame
24 Mike Morano C/OF CA Texas Legends
21 Greg Wieder OF CA Mike Davis
13 Vic Cordova IF CA Dudley
47 Jason Chamizo IF CA West Coast
34 Ron Perkins IF/C/P CA Smoky
4
Pete Anderson
 IF/OF CA Federal Way
13 Eddie Gonzales IF/OF/C CA A World
69 Rob Vanlandingham P CA Conference Championship
44 Jay Hill IF CA Major World
1 Randy Roa OF NC
23 Randy Fithian OF/IF CA
23 Randy Fithian OF/IF CA
10 Sean Kincaid IF TX
Chris Leffle IF CA
Sponsors: Tony LaRussa, Aaron Miles, DssBats.com, Easton

Laser Vision/Easton
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
5 Randall Poplin SS Monroe, NC 4/14-15 WSL East National Qualifier – Columbus, OH
8 Matt Smith 2B Blacksburg, VA 4/27-29 USSSA Worth Men’s Major – Glen Burnie, MD
11 Chuck Koone OF Marion, NC 5/11-13 USSSA Texas Legends – Euless, TX
12 Mike Martin MI Stoneville, NC 5/25-27 USSSA Carolina Shootout – Raleigh, NC
17 Robert Blackburn OF Indian Trail, NC 6/1-3 NSA Music City Festival – Nashville, TN
22 Damian Helmbold OF Georgetown, TX 6/15-17 USSSA Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN
0
James  Dovzak
 IF Katy, TX 6/29-7/1 USSSA City Of Festivals – Milwaukee, WI
29 Perry Hensley P Princeton, TX 7/13-15 USSSA Smoky Mountain Classic – Maryville, TN
77 Wes Campbell 1B Killeen, TX 7/27-29 NSA A World – Nashville, TN
96 Junior Cox UTL Monroe, NC 8/3-5 
USSSA Last Chance - Sterling Hts, MI
20 Paul Brannon UTL Monroe, NC 8/17-19 USSSA A World – Orlando, FL
10 Ed Hicks P Dothan, AL 9/7-9 WSL A Championships – Panama City Beach, FL
18 John Mello SS Greenville, RI 9/19-23 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL
28 Jeff Ott 3B Peoria, IL 9/27-30 ASA A World – Oklahoma City, OK
Owner/General Manager: Pierre Alfred

Manager: Dan Fruwirth

Coach/Statistician: Bill Tassinari

 Accountant: Lynn Alfred
Travel Agent: Sandy Townsend Team Captain: Wes Campbell

Sponsors: Greenfield Eye Center/Laser Vision, Easton Sports/Brett Helmer

Long Haul/Miken
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
00 Lance Dalbey OF Mora, MN COMING SOON
1 Greg Flees UTL Stevens Point, WI
2 Brad Augedahl P/UTL Caledonia, MN
3 Tom Muehlenkamp MI Norwalk, WI
7 TJ O’Keefe UTL Eau Claire, WI
10 Anthony Dress IF Rosemont, MN
13
Lenny Cunitz
 IF Norwalk, WI
18 Randy King OF Caledonia, MN
20 Shawn Bauer IF/OF Rochester, MN
21 Tom Beals UTL Willmar, MN
22 Tony Hansen C/EH Durand, WI
34 Geno Buck OF/P Red Wing, MN
36 Adam Peterson IF Caledonia, MN
87 Geno Burdick C/EH Prior Lake, MN
Coach: Tony Hansen  Sponsors: Long Haul Trucking, Miken Sports

Major League Miken
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
11 “Little Dave” Rogers
18 Andy Rogers
99 Blake House
32 Derek “Twinkie” Jones
41 Charlie Brown
9 David Samples
13
Brian Hooper
  –
12 Jamie “Chavo” Smith  –
5 Lawson Raby
21 Lee Payne  –
24 Matt Rando
7 Mike Battle
15 Steven “Country” Wilson
Coaches: Tim Gudrow, Ronnie Porter

Meyer Logistics/TAI/Elite
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
0 Shawn Creswell IF Blue Springs, MO 4/14 Burkett – St Louis, MO
2 Jeremy Isenhower IF Gardner, KS 4/21 NSA “B” NIT – St. Louis, MO
6 Eric Lewey IF Springfield, IL 5/5 Gumby – Springfield, IL
7 Cory Newman OF St Louis, MO 5/19 Columbus Major – Columbus, IN
7 Justin “Woody” Atwood P Vandalia, IL 5/26 Throughbred A/AA – KY
10 Jody Franklin OF Nashville, TN 6/2 Music City – TN
11
Brian “BK” Kelley
 C Welch, OK 6/30 City of Festivals Major
12 Dusty Bowling IF Indianapolis, IN 7/7 Busch/Pepsi Major
21 Ron Braccardo OF/EH Springfield, IL 7/13 Smoky Mountain
25 Bill Tenboer IF Alton, IL 7/21 Cincinnati Major
26 Troy Summerfield P/IF St Louis, MO 7/28 NSA “A” World – TN
29 Kurt Venneman OF St Louis, MO 8/25 NSA “AA” World – STL
31 Richie French IF/OF St Louis, MO 9/22 USSSA Major/B World – FL
Manager: David Meyer  Coaches: Doug Meyer, Mike Yancey

MidSouth/Team Action Softball
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
7 Shaun Bridger Gray, GA
9 Chad Bryant Warner Robins, GA
33 Troy Bunn Cordele, GA
22 Jimmy Canceran Warner Robins, GA
21 Robert Canceran Warner Robins, GA
12 Jim Dorsett Forsyth, GA
5
Eric Grimes
 Dublin, GA
6 Whit Aligood Dublin, GA
10 Greg Ballard Columbus, GA
14 Dexter St George Phenix City, AL
2 Chad Dean Columbus, GA
8 Jason Wagner Dothan, AL
24 Jeff Broadwater Columbus, GA
Manager: John Smith  Coach: Russ Head

Pace/TPS
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
Cedric Allen
John Anderson
Earl Blackmon
James Burnett
Wil Chambliss
Eddie Conover
Harold Crozier
Shaun Fleming
Tuck Hinton
Steve Huston
Kevin Johnson
Jeff Nash
Andre Newhouse
Will O’Neal
Jeff Smith
Jerold Smith
Reggie Uribe
Bobby Williams

Prime Time/MOS/RAL/Easton
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
33 Donald Belcher OF Pensacola, FL 4/20 USSSA Hall of Fame – Kissimmee, FL
14 Lee Daniels IF/OF Douglas, GA 5/11 USSSA Texas legends – Euless, TX
11 Duke Donaldson OF Cairo, GA 5-25 USSSA Cardinal Shootout – Apex, NC
1 Charles Echols IF Newnan, GA 6/1 NSA Music City Classic – Nashville, TN
5 Allen Freeman IF Riverdale, GA 6/15 USSSA Dudley Classic – Brooklyn Ctr, MN
3 Cuba Gregory IF Detroit, MI 7/6 USSSA Busch/Pepsi Classic – Little Rock, AR
22
Felton Hinton
 IF/OF Manchester, GA 7/13 USSSA Smoky Mtn Classic – Maryville, TN
24 Earl Bryant OF Atlanta, GA 7/27 NSA World – Nashville, TN
42 David Morrow IF Atlanta, GA 8/4 NSA Pick of Dixie – McDonough, GA
4 Kenny Owensby IF/OF Five Points, AL 8/17 USSSA A World – Orlando, FL
9 Reggie Patterson C Covington, GA 8/31 USSSA Conf Championships – Kissimmee, FL
4 Corey Simpson IF Chattanooga, TN 9/14 USSSA Blk World – Jackson, MS
8 Kevin White OF Columbia, SC 9/19 USSSA Major World Series – Orlando, FL
12 Jerry Wieland P/IF Memphis, TN 9/27-30 ASA World – Oklahoma City, OK
General Manager: Rick Borden  Coaches: Shawn McVay, Freddie Green

Spitz Seeds/Mizuno
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
3 Senetell Allen Knoxville, KY 3/31-4/1 502 Derby City Showdown – Louisville, KY
20 Chris Bass Madison, IN 4/7 Western KY Kick Off Classic – Owensboro, KY
37 Chad Daniels Murfreesboro, TN 4/14-15 WSL/ASA East Qualifier – Columbus, OH
11 Mike Harrington Floyd Knobs, IN 4/21-22 Ball Diamond Classic – Louisville, KY
4 Cory Jenkins Harriman, TN 5/5-6 B&B Bash – Campbellsville, KY
15 Steve Kingsolver Shelbyville, KY 5/18-20 USSSA Major NIT – Columbus, OH
23
Ronnie Little
  – Murfreesboro, TN 5/25-28 Thoroughbred – Lexington, KY
8 Dustin Martin Monticello, KY 6/1-3 Music City Classic – Nashville, TN
6 Frank Mattingly  – Bardstown, KY 6/8-10 Lake Cumberland Classic – Monticello, KY
34 Joe Mitchell Berry, KY 6/23-24 B&C Classic – Bowling Green, KY
10 Ernie Owens Strawberry Plains, KY 7/6-8 USSSA/Spitz/DeMarini – Dayton, OH
22 Chris Owens Louisville, KY 7/12-15 Smoky Major NIT – Maryville, TN
19 Jon Robertson Huntington, WV 7/27-29 NSA “A” World – Nashville, TN
7 Keith Stewart West End, KY 8-31-9/3 ASA B East Nationals – Altamonte Springs, FL
? Marshall Nickens Hendersonville, TN 9/21-23 USSSA “B” – Orlando, FL
2 Michael Whitlock Georgetown, KY
35 Tim Wolfe Henderson, KY
Manager: Leon Mattingly  Coaches: Gary Sipe, Bobby Brockman, Billy Haller  Stats: Jim Kerns

Suncoast/Reebok
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
Brad Beckmann P/IF FL 4/20-22 USSSA – Kissimmee, FL
Dan Dillingham OF FL 5/11-13 USSSA – Euless, TX
Jeff Flores IF TX 6/ 8-10 USSSA – Houston, TX
Jake Gonzalez IF/P TX 6/29- 7/1 USSSA – Milwaukee, WI
Jeff Haag IF FL 7/13-15 USSSA – Maryville, TN
Chris Jones IF FL 8/ 3-5 USSSA – Detroit, MI
Brett Melton
 C/UTL FL 8/17-19 USSSA A World – Disney, FL
Mike Miller IF FL 9/ 1-3 USSSA Conf. Champ. – Kissimmee, FL
Troy Nance C FL 9/19-23 USSSA Major World – Disney, FL
Dustin Roberts OF FL
Chris Schmitt IF/OF FL
Don Seguin IF FL
Lee Trotter IF FL
Joey Michals
Coach: Jack Slocum    Manager: Lee Trotter    RBK: John Loiars

TaylorMade/Titan Erosion Control/Floyd Environmental/Mizuno
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
0 Glen Burge IF Glen Allen, VA 3/3 Hall of Fame Final Four – Peter’s Creek, NC
1 Brian Floyd UTL Spotsylvania, VA 4/14 Dudley Open – Virginia Beach, VA
2 Jeremy Head CF Baxley, GA 4/20 USSSA Major NIT – Kissimmee, FL
3 Chad McLamb IF/OF Fayetteville, NC 4/27 USSSA Major NIT – Glen Burnie, MD
4 Chris Calcutt C/DH Southern Pines, NC 5/12 NSA A/AA NIT – Columbus, OH
6 Jason Head IF Baxley, GA 5/25 USSSA Major NIT – Raleigh, NC
8
Rick Leith
 3B Leesburg, VA 6/1 NSA Music City Classic – Nashville, TN
9 Brian Hudson OF China Grove, NC 6/15 Dudley Major NIT – Brooklyn Center, MN
18 Chyenne Brooks  IF/OF Wilmington, NC 6/29 USSSA Major NIT – Milwaukee, WI
21 Mark Urbain  IF/P Manassas, VA 7/13 Smoky Major NIT – Maryville, TN
30 Butch Smith IF Odenton, MD 7/28 NSA “A” World – Nashville, TN
42 Lou Bruno UTL Lusby, MD 8/17 USSSA “A” World – Orlando, FL
55 Dean Stevens Player/Coach Greensboro, NC 8/24 NSA “AA” World – St. Louis, MO
99 Chris Hunt P Fairmont, NC 8/31 USSSA Conference – Kissimmee, FL
9/19 USSSA Major World – Orlando, FL
9/27 ASA “A” World – Oklahoma City, OK
Sponsors: Travis Taylor, Ron Taylor, Billy Russell, David Floyd, Mizuno USA

The Scene/Mattingly Softball
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
Justin Valenti OF CT
Shaun Harkins OF/EH KY
Shaun Ballard C/EH KY
Tom Migliozzi IF/OF NY
Tony Albicocco C/EH NY
Danny Brennan P NY
Kyle Moyer
 IF OH
Heath Burns IF GA
Jack Bowker IF NJ
Antonio Mack IF/OF FL
Rhodney Donaldson OF FL
Rick Sills P FL
Brad Stillwell IF FL
Chad Akers IF WV
Matt Guliano IF/OF NY
Chris Mooney C/EH NY
Manager: Pete Walters

Tri C Electric/Xtreme Fitness/Kluever Snap-on/Combat
# Player

Position

 2006 Team Date Tournament
Gary Williams C/EH Tri C Electric Hall of Fame Classic NIT
Scott Nichols C/1B/P Tri C Electric 6th Annual Texas Legends Major NIT
Michael Williams 1B/C Tri C Electric Columbus Major USSSA Major NIT
Brad Wallace SS/MI Tri C Electric NSA Thoroughbred Classic
Chris Foor IF/OF Tri C Electric Music City/Worth Classic
Justin Hoppe OF Tri C Electric 25th Annual Dudley
Mike Chambliss
 OF Suncoast Busch/Pepsi Classic Major NIT
Greg Guess OF Team Combat Smoky Mountain Classic Major NIT
Dean Schmidt 2B Midsouth-Mizuno Cincinnati Men’s Major
Kirk Stafford P RTI-Worth NSA A World
Tony Rodgers OF RTI-Worth Worth Last Chance Major NIT
Hank Garris C/EH Specialty Tank ISA A World
Keith Martin IF Specialty Tank USSSA A World
Marty Malloy MI/SS Specialty Tank NSA AA World
Dewayne Frizzell OF USSSA Conference Championship
Wendell Richard C/EH USSSA Major Worlds

Coach: Mike Kluever  Assistant Coach/Manager: Randy Wright

Sponsors: Tri C Electric, Xtreme Fitness, Kluever Snap-on, Blake Knight Performance Nutrition, Combat
Wood Law/Cash Plus Pawn
# Player

Position

 Home State Date Tournament
Doug Wood Dallas, TX
Don Payne Mansfield, TX
Dewey Miller Weatherford, TX
Eric Carey Keller, TX
Dennis Shrum Sherman, TX
Derrick Perkins Crandall, TX
Johnny Dykes
 Jacksonville, FL
Kelly Hartman Ardmore, OK
Mike Whitfill Rockwall, TX
Steve Taylor Shreveport,  LA
Wade Casey Frisco, TX
Brett Wilhelm St Louis, MO
Jeremy Dotson Gunner, TX
Jason Cato Saginaw, TX
Rusty Harris Millsap, TX

