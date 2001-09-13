Creative Stucco/Easton Wins ASA A Men’s East World
Creative Stucco/Easton of Columbus, Ohio defeated Paramount Builders/Worth
of Virginia Beach 35 to 15 to capture the ASA Men’s East World held in
Dothan, Alabama. Creative Stucco/Easton went undefeated winning 6 games to
capture the crown. The first inning of the finals opened with Derek Oliver
hitting a 3 run blast for Paramount. Larry White followed with a triple to
make the score 4 – 0. Creative Stucco followed with a 9 run outburst lead
by hits from Doug Shannyfelt, Gene Paszke and Tim Linson. Paramount scored
in every inning but could not hold back the Creative Stucco onslaught.
Creative Stucco answered a Paramount 6 run fourth with 11 runs to beat a
tired Paramount squad playing its ninth straight game through the loser’s
bracket.
Paramount Builders/Worth and Creative Stucco/Easton took different paths to
the finals. Paramount Builders/Worth lost it first game on Friday night to
Elza Construction of Kentucky 28 – 26. Elza took a 20 – 6 lead into the top
of the 4th inning. Paramount stormed back and cut the lead to 2 runs in the
top of the 7th. David Allen’s ground out to 2nd sent the 2nd seeded
Paramount into the loser’s bracket of a very tough field. Things looked dim
for Paramount, the ISA A World’s champions the previous week in Auburn,
Alabama. Not only did Paramount lose the game but it also lost star player,
John Adams who pulled a calf muscle and was lost for the weekend.
Creative Stucco/Easton opened the tournament by beating Lighthouse
Baptist/Select of Tennessee 30 -24. In the second game, Creative
Stucco/Easton defeated Sid Crinker of Wisconsin 27 – 21, while Paramount
enjoyed a forfeit victory over JW Construction. Paramount then faced the
difficult task of playing L&L Painting/TPS of Alabama. Paramount had beaten
L&L Painting a week earlier in the ISA World’s 34 – 30 in a hard fought come
from behind 7th inning victory. The game opened with L&L scoring 3 runs and
Paramount winning the inning on Derek Oliver’s 3 run home run and BJ Fulk’s
double followed by Larry White’s RBI single. L&L lead the game 13 – 11 in
the bottom of the 4th when Paramount erupted for 18 runs sealing a 29 – 14
victory. Derek Oliver went 4 for 4 with 3 home runs and BJ Fulk also had 4
hits with 2 home runs.
In its 3rd game, Creative Stucco beat Berardi’s/TPS of Lexington, Kentucky
39 – 34. In its 4th game, Creative Stucco defeated Perkin’s Roofing/TPS of
Cincinnati, Ohio 28 – 27. In its 4th game, Paramount played Lighthouse
Baptist. Paramount won the game 26 – 12 by scoring 6 runs in the bottom of
the sixth inning. Paramount was lead by Derek Oliver, Randy Romagna, and
Roy Jarman with 4 hits each. Paramount then played Chief Transport of
Arkansas. Paramount scored 9 runs in the 2nd and 14 in the 3rd inning to
win 29 – 5. Roy Jarman led Paramount with 5 hits and Derek Oliver, Randy
Romagna and Tim Smith each had 4hits.
Paramount then played the local team, C&M Sporting Goods of Dothan, Alabama.
Paramount defeated C&M 16 – 4 in a slow paced game. Roy Jarman had 3 hits
and Tim Smith, Doug Flowers and John Dutch had 2 hits a piece.
Mother Nature then took control. A thunderstorm halted play for 2 hours.
The Westgate Complex crew did an excellent job all weekend keeping the
fields playable despite 2 violent storms.
Creative Stucco was facing Suncoast/TPS in the finals of the winner’s
bracket. Suncoast/TPS had defeated Kluever and L&L Painting/TPS to get to
the final. In a tight game, Creative Stucco held on for a 32 – 31 victory.
Suncoast/TPS had the hammer and put the tying run on second with no outs but
could not push the run across the plate.
Paramount then faced the difficult task of playing 3 games to get to the
finals. Paramount played its 1st game after the break against Beradi’s/TPS
which earlier had defeated Riverside/TPS 35 – 23. Paramount jumped out to a
14 – 7 lead led by Derek Oliver’s two 3 run home runs. Paramount scored 9
runs in the 4th to seal the victory. Derek Oliver was an offensive force
hitting 4 home runs and being set-up by Roy Jarman who had 5 hits batting in
front of Derek. BJ Fulk had 5 hits batting behind Derek and David Allen,
Travis Matthews and Doug Flowers had 4 hits each.
Paramount then faced Perkins Roofing which earlier had defeated Sid Grinker
34 – 6. Paramount scored 8 in the 1st inning lead by Derek Oliver’s 3 run
home run and John Dutch’s 3 run home run. Paramount scored 16 runs in the
5th inning to break open a 22 – 19 game. Roy Jarman, Travis Matthews, David
Allen, Tim Smith, Doug Flowers and Larry White had 4 hits a piece for
Paramount. Paramount then faced a Suncoast/TPS team which had lost a heart
breaker to Creative Stucco.
Paramount jumped out to a quick 3 – 0 lead on Derek Oliver’s 3 run home run.
In the 5th inning, the score was 12 – 10 in favor of Suncoast/TPS.
Paramount then scored 12 runs in the 5th inning and with home runs gone 10
in the 7th for a 32 – 23 victory. Derek Oliver hit 4 home runs for the
victors and Randy Romagna, BJ Fulk, David Allen and Tim Smith had 4 hits
each.
Ironically, a week earlier Paramount stood undefeated and played a Florida
Heat/Worth team which lost its first game in the ISA A World’s. Paramount
defeated a worn down Florida Heat team to capture its second world title in
2 years. This time Creative Stucco was undefeated and Paramount was the
tired foe. Creative Stucco never allowed Paramount into the game and
pounded out a 4 inning 20 run rule slaughter to gain the crown.
The tournament was extremely well run and the ground crew did an excellent
job of keeping the fields playable despite 2 violent storms. The snack bar
featured the best corn dogs in softball as rated by the Paramount coaching
staff.
First Team ASA East All Americans:
Position Player Team
Pitcher Shanyfelt, Doug Creative Stucco/Easton
Catcher Oliver, Derek Paramount Builders/Worth
First Base Jarman, Roy Paramount Builders/Worth
Second Base Linson, Tim Creative Stucco/Easton
Third Base Paszke, Gene Creative Stucco/Easton
Shortstop Romagna, Randy Paramount Builders/Worth
Outfield Furrey, Matt Creative Stucco/Easton
Outfield Luneborg, Rob Creative Stucco/Easton
Outfield Brown, Reggie Suncoast/Dudley/TPS/Smith Barney
Utility Reynolds, Jerry Suncoast/Dudley/TPS/Smith Barney
Utility Allen, David Paramount Builders/Worth
Utility Smith, Tim Paramount Builders/Worth
Utility Lane, Robert Perkins Roofing/TPS
Utility Jones, Brad Perkins Roofing/TPS
Utility Brown, Charlie Suncoast/Dudley/TPS/Smith Barney
Second Team ASA East All Americans:
Position Player Team
Pitcher Matzdorf, Bruce Sid Grinker Co/Yamaha/TPS
First Base Wagner, Jason C&M Sporting Goods
Second Base Steele, John Perkins Roofing/TPS
Third Base Miller, Mike Suncoast/Dudley/TPS/Smith Barney
Shortstop Soult, Dave Perkins Roofing/TPS
Outfield Buteaux, Shane Suncoast/Dudley/TPS/Smith Barney
Outfield Mullins, Sean Perkins Roofing/TPS
Outfield Much, Mike Sid Grinker Co/Yamaha/TPS
Outfield Atwood, Kevin Perkins Roofing/TPS
Utility Roop, Rob Central Paving
Utility Judah, Drew C&M Sporting Goods
Utility Lee, Tim C&M Sporting Goods
Utility Matthews, Travis Paramount Builders/Worth
Utility White, Larry Paramount Builders/Worth
Utility Terrill, Rick Berardi’s/TPS
HR Champion: Derek Oliver 24 Home Runs .850 BA
MVP: Doug Shannyfelt
Final Results:
Place M/R Team Name Hometown Record
1st Creative Stucco/Easton Columbus, OH 6-0
2nd Paramount Builders/Worth Virginia Beach, VA 9-2
3rd Suncoast/Dudley/TPS/Smith Barney Bradenton, FL 4-2
4th Perkins Roofing/TPS Cincinnati, OH 4-2
5th Sid Grinker Co/Yamaha/TPS Milwaukee, WI 6-2
5th C&M Sporting Goods Dothan, AL 3-2
7th Berardi’s/TPS Lexington, KY 3-2
7th Central Paving Carmel, IN 3-2
9th EMR/Worth Softball Cincinnati, OH 3-2
9th Riverside/TPS Louisville, KY 3-2
9th SCB/Denelex Lake Grove, NY 3-2
9th Chief Transport Benton, AR 2-2
13th Lighthouse Baptist Chattanooga, TN 3-2
13th MS/Worth Jackson, MS 3-2
13th Florida Heat/Nave Plbg/Joe Blacks/Worth Sanibel, FL 2-2
13th Team Mizuno Ft. Pierce, FL 2-2
17th Aubrey’s TPS Savannah, GA 1-2
17th Bridges Sportsbar Griffith, IN 1-2
17th Elza Construction London, KY 1-2
17th L&L Painting/TPS Prattvile, AL 1-2
17th Las Vegas Funjet/TPS Milwaukee, WI 1-2
17th Reynolds Concrete/Fish Net Panama City, FL 1-2
17th Smokes/ABS/Joe Corbis/TPS Elliott City, MD 1-2
17th Worth/Sports Star Louisville, KY 1-2
25th Diamond Sports Gainsville, GA 0-2
25th J.W. Construction Riverdale, GA 0-2
25th Jonesboro/TPS Kingsport, TN 0-2
25th Kluever’s Snap-On/Easton Metamora, IL 0-2
25th Team A-H West Carolton, OH 0-2
25th Team/South Dixie Etown, KY 0-2
25th Viggiani Plumbing Toms River, NJ 0-2
25th W.W. Gay/TPS Gainesville, FL 0-2
33rd Bradlock/Tailgaters Hagerstown, MD 0-2
33rd Tommy Currid Investments Milton, FL 0-2
Thank You William Ortiz for this Softball Report
