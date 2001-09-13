Creative Stucco/Easton Wins ASA A Men’s East World

Creative Stucco/Easton of Columbus, Ohio defeated Paramount Builders/Worth

of Virginia Beach 35 to 15 to capture the ASA Men’s East World held in

Dothan, Alabama. Creative Stucco/Easton went undefeated winning 6 games to

capture the crown. The first inning of the finals opened with Derek Oliver

hitting a 3 run blast for Paramount. Larry White followed with a triple to

make the score 4 – 0. Creative Stucco followed with a 9 run outburst lead

by hits from Doug Shannyfelt, Gene Paszke and Tim Linson. Paramount scored

in every inning but could not hold back the Creative Stucco onslaught.

Creative Stucco answered a Paramount 6 run fourth with 11 runs to beat a

tired Paramount squad playing its ninth straight game through the loser’s

bracket.

Paramount Builders/Worth and Creative Stucco/Easton took different paths to

the finals. Paramount Builders/Worth lost it first game on Friday night to

Elza Construction of Kentucky 28 – 26. Elza took a 20 – 6 lead into the top

of the 4th inning. Paramount stormed back and cut the lead to 2 runs in the

top of the 7th. David Allen’s ground out to 2nd sent the 2nd seeded

Paramount into the loser’s bracket of a very tough field. Things looked dim

for Paramount, the ISA A World’s champions the previous week in Auburn,

Alabama. Not only did Paramount lose the game but it also lost star player,

John Adams who pulled a calf muscle and was lost for the weekend.

Creative Stucco/Easton opened the tournament by beating Lighthouse

Baptist/Select of Tennessee 30 -24. In the second game, Creative

Stucco/Easton defeated Sid Crinker of Wisconsin 27 – 21, while Paramount

enjoyed a forfeit victory over JW Construction. Paramount then faced the

difficult task of playing L&L Painting/TPS of Alabama. Paramount had beaten

L&L Painting a week earlier in the ISA World’s 34 – 30 in a hard fought come

from behind 7th inning victory. The game opened with L&L scoring 3 runs and

Paramount winning the inning on Derek Oliver’s 3 run home run and BJ Fulk’s

double followed by Larry White’s RBI single. L&L lead the game 13 – 11 in

the bottom of the 4th when Paramount erupted for 18 runs sealing a 29 – 14

victory. Derek Oliver went 4 for 4 with 3 home runs and BJ Fulk also had 4

hits with 2 home runs.

In its 3rd game, Creative Stucco beat Berardi’s/TPS of Lexington, Kentucky

39 – 34. In its 4th game, Creative Stucco defeated Perkin’s Roofing/TPS of

Cincinnati, Ohio 28 – 27. In its 4th game, Paramount played Lighthouse

Baptist. Paramount won the game 26 – 12 by scoring 6 runs in the bottom of

the sixth inning. Paramount was lead by Derek Oliver, Randy Romagna, and

Roy Jarman with 4 hits each. Paramount then played Chief Transport of

Arkansas. Paramount scored 9 runs in the 2nd and 14 in the 3rd inning to

win 29 – 5. Roy Jarman led Paramount with 5 hits and Derek Oliver, Randy

Romagna and Tim Smith each had 4hits.

Paramount then played the local team, C&M Sporting Goods of Dothan, Alabama.

Paramount defeated C&M 16 – 4 in a slow paced game. Roy Jarman had 3 hits

and Tim Smith, Doug Flowers and John Dutch had 2 hits a piece.

Mother Nature then took control. A thunderstorm halted play for 2 hours.

The Westgate Complex crew did an excellent job all weekend keeping the

fields playable despite 2 violent storms.

Creative Stucco was facing Suncoast/TPS in the finals of the winner’s

bracket. Suncoast/TPS had defeated Kluever and L&L Painting/TPS to get to

the final. In a tight game, Creative Stucco held on for a 32 – 31 victory.

Suncoast/TPS had the hammer and put the tying run on second with no outs but

could not push the run across the plate.

Paramount then faced the difficult task of playing 3 games to get to the

finals. Paramount played its 1st game after the break against Beradi’s/TPS

which earlier had defeated Riverside/TPS 35 – 23. Paramount jumped out to a

14 – 7 lead led by Derek Oliver’s two 3 run home runs. Paramount scored 9

runs in the 4th to seal the victory. Derek Oliver was an offensive force

hitting 4 home runs and being set-up by Roy Jarman who had 5 hits batting in

front of Derek. BJ Fulk had 5 hits batting behind Derek and David Allen,

Travis Matthews and Doug Flowers had 4 hits each.

Paramount then faced Perkins Roofing which earlier had defeated Sid Grinker

34 – 6. Paramount scored 8 in the 1st inning lead by Derek Oliver’s 3 run

home run and John Dutch’s 3 run home run. Paramount scored 16 runs in the

5th inning to break open a 22 – 19 game. Roy Jarman, Travis Matthews, David

Allen, Tim Smith, Doug Flowers and Larry White had 4 hits a piece for

Paramount. Paramount then faced a Suncoast/TPS team which had lost a heart

breaker to Creative Stucco.

Paramount jumped out to a quick 3 – 0 lead on Derek Oliver’s 3 run home run.

In the 5th inning, the score was 12 – 10 in favor of Suncoast/TPS.

Paramount then scored 12 runs in the 5th inning and with home runs gone 10

in the 7th for a 32 – 23 victory. Derek Oliver hit 4 home runs for the

victors and Randy Romagna, BJ Fulk, David Allen and Tim Smith had 4 hits

each.

Ironically, a week earlier Paramount stood undefeated and played a Florida

Heat/Worth team which lost its first game in the ISA A World’s. Paramount

defeated a worn down Florida Heat team to capture its second world title in

2 years. This time Creative Stucco was undefeated and Paramount was the

tired foe. Creative Stucco never allowed Paramount into the game and

pounded out a 4 inning 20 run rule slaughter to gain the crown.

The tournament was extremely well run and the ground crew did an excellent

job of keeping the fields playable despite 2 violent storms. The snack bar

featured the best corn dogs in softball as rated by the Paramount coaching

staff.

First Team ASA East All Americans:

Position Player Team

Pitcher Shanyfelt, Doug Creative Stucco/Easton

Catcher Oliver, Derek Paramount Builders/Worth

First Base Jarman, Roy Paramount Builders/Worth

Second Base Linson, Tim Creative Stucco/Easton

Third Base Paszke, Gene Creative Stucco/Easton

Shortstop Romagna, Randy Paramount Builders/Worth

Outfield Furrey, Matt Creative Stucco/Easton

Outfield Luneborg, Rob Creative Stucco/Easton

Outfield Brown, Reggie Suncoast/Dudley/TPS/Smith Barney

Utility Reynolds, Jerry Suncoast/Dudley/TPS/Smith Barney

Utility Allen, David Paramount Builders/Worth

Utility Smith, Tim Paramount Builders/Worth

Utility Lane, Robert Perkins Roofing/TPS

Utility Jones, Brad Perkins Roofing/TPS

Utility Brown, Charlie Suncoast/Dudley/TPS/Smith Barney

Second Team ASA East All Americans:

Position Player Team

Pitcher Matzdorf, Bruce Sid Grinker Co/Yamaha/TPS

First Base Wagner, Jason C&M Sporting Goods

Second Base Steele, John Perkins Roofing/TPS

Third Base Miller, Mike Suncoast/Dudley/TPS/Smith Barney

Shortstop Soult, Dave Perkins Roofing/TPS

Outfield Buteaux, Shane Suncoast/Dudley/TPS/Smith Barney

Outfield Mullins, Sean Perkins Roofing/TPS

Outfield Much, Mike Sid Grinker Co/Yamaha/TPS

Outfield Atwood, Kevin Perkins Roofing/TPS

Utility Roop, Rob Central Paving

Utility Judah, Drew C&M Sporting Goods

Utility Lee, Tim C&M Sporting Goods

Utility Matthews, Travis Paramount Builders/Worth

Utility White, Larry Paramount Builders/Worth

Utility Terrill, Rick Berardi’s/TPS

HR Champion: Derek Oliver 24 Home Runs .850 BA

MVP: Doug Shannyfelt

Final Results:

Place M/R Team Name Hometown Record

1st Creative Stucco/Easton Columbus, OH 6-0

2nd Paramount Builders/Worth Virginia Beach, VA 9-2

3rd Suncoast/Dudley/TPS/Smith Barney Bradenton, FL 4-2

4th Perkins Roofing/TPS Cincinnati, OH 4-2

5th Sid Grinker Co/Yamaha/TPS Milwaukee, WI 6-2

5th C&M Sporting Goods Dothan, AL 3-2

7th Berardi’s/TPS Lexington, KY 3-2

7th Central Paving Carmel, IN 3-2

9th EMR/Worth Softball Cincinnati, OH 3-2

9th Riverside/TPS Louisville, KY 3-2

9th SCB/Denelex Lake Grove, NY 3-2

9th Chief Transport Benton, AR 2-2

13th Lighthouse Baptist Chattanooga, TN 3-2

13th MS/Worth Jackson, MS 3-2

13th Florida Heat/Nave Plbg/Joe Blacks/Worth Sanibel, FL 2-2

13th Team Mizuno Ft. Pierce, FL 2-2

17th Aubrey’s TPS Savannah, GA 1-2

17th Bridges Sportsbar Griffith, IN 1-2

17th Elza Construction London, KY 1-2

17th L&L Painting/TPS Prattvile, AL 1-2

17th Las Vegas Funjet/TPS Milwaukee, WI 1-2

17th Reynolds Concrete/Fish Net Panama City, FL 1-2

17th Smokes/ABS/Joe Corbis/TPS Elliott City, MD 1-2

17th Worth/Sports Star Louisville, KY 1-2

25th Diamond Sports Gainsville, GA 0-2

25th J.W. Construction Riverdale, GA 0-2

25th Jonesboro/TPS Kingsport, TN 0-2

25th Kluever’s Snap-On/Easton Metamora, IL 0-2

25th Team A-H West Carolton, OH 0-2

25th Team/South Dixie Etown, KY 0-2

25th Viggiani Plumbing Toms River, NJ 0-2

25th W.W. Gay/TPS Gainesville, FL 0-2

33rd Bradlock/Tailgaters Hagerstown, MD 0-2

33rd Tommy Currid Investments Milton, FL 0-2

Thank You William Ortiz for this Softball Report