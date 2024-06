Conference USSSA heads down to Georgia for the Chattahoochee Major this weekend in a test of who’s who at the beginning of summer.

The men’s side of the bracket is absolutely stacked and the women’s side is clearly split between some of the best teams in the country and some who are going to have to unseat those a full cut above.

As always, you can watch all the action on USSSA Live or click the picture below to follow along with the bracket.