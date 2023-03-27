Las Vegas, You’re Up!!

Congrats to Pinkham Lincoln for winning the mens open division at the 2023 Mojo and to the rest of the division winners for their recent successes.

Up next is Sin City Major in Las Vegas, NV and the start of the 2023 Conference season!!

We will have the brackets posted here along with links to the USSSA Live feeds on the homepage of The Old Scout as soon as theyre posted!!

Check back frequently so you can keep an eye on your favorite teams and how they do through the first CUSSSA tournament of the year!!