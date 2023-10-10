It is time.

The Mens Major World Series is here and its time to see how things play out.

All year, every game and tournament has been played for these teams to have an opportunity to bring home this tournament win.

Resmondo has played well all year. JBL has made a lot of noise. Sonny’s is the two seed. MPT has come on strong as of late.

The next few days will determine who is crowned Champion and you can follow along on USSSA Live by clicking the picture on our home page or on the bracket by clicking the picture below.

Good luck to all the teams playing!!