Sin City Classic

The wait is over!!

It might not be the start of the NFL season, but the highly anticipated start of the 2024 USSSA Conference season is finally here.

Big League Dreams Las Vegas is hosting 35 mens teams and 20 womens teams who are all vying for an opportunity to put some points on the board toward making the Major in their respective divisions.

No Major teams, one AA team, and a plethora of B and C teams litter the mens side of the bracket and you can find Major to D teams down the womens division.

Click the picture below to follow along with the bracket or, as always, head to USSSALive.com to follow along with the live feed.

After this weekend, the Hall of Fame Classic dual down in Viera, FL will be played in a test for some of these teams on who has been working hard in the offseason, playing a dual the weekend following the opener.

Best of luck to all the teams and welcome back to CUSSSA softball!!!