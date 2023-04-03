Sin City Major

The first tournament is in the books and those BLD fields in Las Vegas made for some exciting offensive games on both the men’s and women’s sides of things.

Resmondo dropped 60+ in one game, tons of games were in the 30+ run range, and we watched Derby Girls/Classic Glass drop 40+ runs in at least three games!!

Competitive Edge took Ressy to an IF game but couldn’t quite finish getting the job done and Classic Glass lost to Derby after the two teams traded hay makers through both duals.

Next up is the Hall of Fame Dual in Viera in a couple weeks!!

As soon as brackets are released for that event, they will be posted here along with all the links to the USSSA Live for each field!