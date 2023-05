The Conference is in Euless, TX this weekend for the second consecutive dual.

The men and women will be taking the field at The Parks at Texas Star and the field is wide open.

A wet weekend is sure to throw some things off but who will get hot?

Follow along on the bracket by clicking the picture below or head back to the homepage and click the pictures to go to the USSSA Live link for that field.

Good luck to all the teams playing this weekend!!