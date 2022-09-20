Mens and Womens Projected 2022 Major World Series Brackets

All the regular season tournaments are done.

All that’s left is the batting practice, fielding practice, flights, and road trips to the World Series.

Teams will soon find out the brackets for B, A, AA, and the Major World Series, but we can give you a sneak peak based on point totals as to who will play who and what the bracket will look like.

All thats left is the times to be posted for the Major World Series and we will be locked in.

A week and a half away from the Womens Major World Series and about two weeks till the Mens Major World Series.

Check it out for yourself on the link below and as soon as the other brackets are posted, we will share them here!!

Congrats to all the teams and players and may the odds ever be in your favor.

https://conferenceusssa.com/news/possible-2022-usssa-major-world-series-bracket-unofficial/?fbclid=IwAR1mBVITS25WzLDgT1xpQZYNUPUkiU2CMOGotcBm-BhLToh_oRbaywwFX0w