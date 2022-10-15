MPT Rentals/Juno Athletics wins the Mens Major World Series!!!!

MPT came out in grand fashion and won in every way imaginable.

They won close games, won going away, and walked away with the only win that matters – the championship!!

Led by efforts from Chris Anninos (Tournament MVP) and Bill Pinkham (defensive MVP), the rest of the All Tournament awards were given to Ryan Harvey, Filip Washington, John Radich, JoJo Bennett and Josh Kirsten. All that talent was supported by some timely hitting from players like John Williams and Joe Dorton amongst others.

Mark Carucci and Rip Riporti pulled all the right strings and made the Major almost look easy!

Congrats to Competitive Edge for their win in AA and a well fought championship game/winner bracket final game with MPT. That was an incredible run and had everyone talking!!